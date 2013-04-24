Placety - The New Innovative Way to Discover Places Around the World - Launches for iPhone and iPad

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Today marks the world wide launch of Placety, a new innovative mobile social network that helps people around the world connect and interact, create, share and talk about the Places they care about, enabling them to discover Places around the world – or the world around them.



“We created Placety to be the easiest and best way to answer the simple question: What’s Around Me?” said Ulf Waschbusch, Founder and CEO of Placety Pte. Ltd. “Placety is build from the ground up to make it easy to discover, learn and share knowledge, experiences and photos about the Places you care about – all right from your iPhone or iPad.”



Features include:



DISCOVERING PLACES

Discover Places in a whole variety of ways – from the traditional Map and List Views to our innovative new Bird’s Eye view to our easy to use Around Me view – an augmented reality experience that allows you to point your phone to a place and see it’s description through your camera.



Follow other Placety users, Places or Collections to get updated whenever there’s something new and exciting to see about the people and Places you care about!



AN EXCLUSIVE FIRST – BIRD’S EYE VIEW

Bird’s Eye view is our new innovative way to see the Places around you in an easy to understand top-down grid. Place previews show you exactly what’s ahead of you, behind you or on your sides. No more guess work on what all the cool Places around you are when you stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue or Bond Street!



SHARING

Share your Places with other Placety users or your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Sina Weibo or via eMail. Create Place Collections during your travels and relive or share the experience when you’re back home!



CREATE PLACES

Whether you're a food blogger and want to share your wisdom of the coolest eateries in LA with the world or an aspiring photographer who knows the best Places to take just the right kind of shot – share them with the world on Placety!



LEARN ABOUT THE WORLD

We are enabling our users to discover and learn about the world thanks to over a million Wikipedia places integrated seamlessly and elegantly into Placety.



LEADERBOARD

Every user and every Place gets a pNumber score. The better Places you create, the higher your pNumber will get. Compare your score to others across the globe or in your region via our Leaderboards and see who created the most exciting Places or check what the hottest places in your area are.



AUDIO NOTES

Use your mobile phone the way it's intended to be: Leave audio notes and audio comments on Places, Users and Photos and make your comments truly come alive.



Placety is available for free starting today on the App Store as a native iPhone (including iPhone 5), iPod Touch and iPad application at http://www.appstore.com/placety or via www.placety.com in English, Chinese and German.



We will be releasing updates, new languages and versions for the web and as well as other platforms, such as Android throughout the year. We are just getting started!



About Placety Pte. Ltd.

Placety is a new global startup operating from Santa Monica, CA, Europe and Singapore, founded by a small team of German- and Chinese-born mobile and web entrepreneurs, who together have launched products to hundreds of millions of users at Google, MySpace, SGN and Garena before. The app has been in development for almost a year now by a small team out of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Singapore and Istanbul.



Our mission is to help people make sense of the world we live in.



We believe in Mobile, we believe in our users and we believe in making it easy for people to express themselves and share their wisdom and knowledge about the world with others.



Together – we are Team Placety!



Media Contact:

Ulf Waschbusch, CEO and Founder

Singapore – ulf@placety.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/waschbusch

Mobile: +1 650 641 9050

Skype: waschbusch