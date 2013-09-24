PlacidWay Launches Interview on Dental Tourism and Dentists in Los Algodones with Alejandro Gutierrez, Marketing Manager at Sani Dental Group, Los Algodones, Baja California, Mexico

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Alejandro Gutierrez is SANI's Marketing Manager and was kind to give us an insight on how dental tourism has flourished in Mexico and what can international patients expect when deciding to go for dentists in Los Algodones for dental treatment.



Alejandro Gutierrez: Our Doctors are graduates from the best universities in Mexico, and they have taken refresher courses in several prestigious institutions including Harvard School of Dental Medicine, in Boston, Massachusetts; International Center of Laser Education, Indianapolis MN and Mega'Gen Implants Factory in Seoul, Korea.



"Our doctors’ team have specialized in Laser dentistry, Oral surgery, Dental Implantology, Cosmetic Dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Health services administration, among other dental treatments you may need.



Among the most distinguished credentials we are the only dental clinic in Mexico that has the International Patients Services Certification by the Medical Tourism Association."



PlacidWay: To being with, which is your center’s most sought after treatment/therapy and why?

Alejandro Gutierrez: Our dentists in Los Algodones attend to dental tourists, mostly from the United States and Canada looking for cosmetic or reconstructive procedures, such as implants or crowns.

Due to the continuing education program we have for our doctors we’ve become specialists in certain procedures like the All-on-4, this system is used as an alternative for a patient with no teeth to have a fixed new denture with only 4 implants, this procedure has become very popular within our patients.



PlacidWay: Can you please mention how is Sani Dental Group perceived domestically as well as internationally in general?

Alejandro Gutierrez: Sani Dental Group is a clinic made by dentists in Los Algodones for dental tourists. We are in Los Algodones, Mx, dental tourism capital of the world, one of the most important medical tourism destinations in the world; even when we provide dental service to the local market all of our efforts are made for the tourists.



After 28 years helping people Sani Dental Group has developed an international name for itself; we are the only dental clinic in Mexico recognized by the Medical Tourism Association with the International Patient Services Certification.



Nevertheless all of our efforts are also recognized in Mexico by the same industry, Our CEO Victor Manuel Jiménez was invited to become a founding member of the National Medical Tourism Council (Consejo Mexicano de La Industria del Turismo Médico).



PlacidWay: How do the patients you cater to benefit when choosing your facility?

Alejandro Gutierrez: Sani Dental Group is not the regular clinic where a doctor will perform every part of the patient’s treatment itself, neither he will be asked to go from one clinic to the next to be attended by a specialist.

At Sani Dental Group we have more than 20 doctors working in the same building, with different specialties at the patient’s service in the same place he can be sure he will receive the best dental treatment he can get, and every part of his treatment will be performed by a specialist.



PlacidWay: Today, Medical Tourism has become highly competitive. How do you set Sani apart?

Alejandro Gutierrez: We concentrate in what we can do to improve other than what the competition is doing, we’ve been pioneers in the region in several things and we try to keep it that way by never looking back.

At the moment we are pursuing different certifications that can support our continuing education program; with those certifications in hand we are presenting our services to the North American Market with a complete marketing campaign, both traditional and digital.



PlacidWay: What are the challenges and risks involved in dentistry, specifically from Medical Tourism perspective?

Alejandro Gutierrez: There is a clear challenge in this industry, that’s the high level of competition, there are just a few industries out there with such globalization and investment, the trick is to use this level of competition in favor of our patients by pushing us and everyone in the industry to be better.

Other risks in this line of business is that we attend medical problems, there’s no room for mistakes, and we take this situation very seriously; quality means a lot to us and Sani Dental Group overcomes these risks with investing in the continuing education of our doctors and top of the line equipment.



PlacidWay: What kind of additional services do you offer and what should the patient pay for?

Alejandro Gutierrez: We have an agreement with the only Hotel in town, Hacienda Los Algodones, we offer our patients a special rate or even pay for their accommodation depending on the treatment they are having.

We also offer free shuttle from the border or the closes airports to the clinic, as well as transportation around town.



PlacidWay: A few words on your clientele – is it more of insurance, corporate clients (employer sponsored), or more individuals?

Alejandro Gutierrez: It’s mostly individual patients, we receive people from all over the world, mostly from the United Stated and Canada.



PlacidWay: What issues have you encountered since entering the medical tourism market?

Alejandro Gutierrez: Because of our location, we (and our dentists in Los Algodones) are very familiar with dental tourism, and we have been for a long time now - 99% of our patients are medical tourists, and the remaining 1% are locals and friends.

I don’t think we’ve ever encountered any issue, we do have challenges as I said before, but we work hard to overcome them and, at the end, we just get better, so that works for us.



PlacidWay: What do you think the patients should know when opting to travel for health to your facility?

Alejandro Gutierrez: I think it’s worth knowing that you can enjoy this experience! I know it sounds odd, but going to the dentist abroad can be a great experience; my recommendation would be for patients to be relaxed and let us help them through the process, we do it every day.

To specifically adress international patients Sani has tailored special packages by the reputed dentists in Los Algodones dental clinic, that have had huge success since their launch:



- Affordable Dental Implants in Los Algodones, Mexico

- Affordable Full Dentures in Los Algodones Mexico

- All on Eight System with fixed porcelain bridge in Los Algodones Mexico

- All on Four Nobel Biocare System with fixed acrylic bridge in Los Algodones Mexico

- All on Six System Implants in Los Algodones Mexico

- Best Bone Graft option in Los Algodones Mexico

- Best Dental Crowns in Los Algodones Mexico

- Best Dental Veneers in Los Algodones Mexico

- Best Implant Supported Over-denture in Los Algodones Mexico

- Better Bridge Option in Los Algodones Mexico



PlacidWay: Finally, a few words on your most recent dental services that are very unique to your organization.

Alejandro Gutierrez: It’s sometimes difficult to call ourselves unique in a town like Los Algodones, but it’s really rewarding when you can honestly say it.

We’ve been looking at the process as a whole, you don’t only get the best dental treatment, you get if from doctors with different specialties at the best schools in the world (as Harvard School of Dental Medicine), you can rest in a Hotel that was designed for dental tourists, you have the free shuttle service and a patient support team that will help you through the whole process.



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607, or email info@placidway.com.