PlacidWay Launches "Psycho Social Aspects of Infertility"

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Unfortunately, this is not always the case. In fact, one in six couples trying to have a baby will experience problems in doing so. People are often shocked when they discover that they are infertile and commonly at beginning go through a period of disbelief.



Few others rush into treatment without proper diagnosis and planning. Infertility is often described as a life crisis. For men facing infertility, the going can be especially difficult. Infertility is generally seen as a woman’s issue, and therefore many men may not be getting the emotional support they need when struggling with male infertility



Usually psychological challenges are faced by the roughly 1.3 million couples who seek infertility treatment each year in the United States, report the May 2009 issue of the Harvard Mental Health Letter.



Most of us grow up with the idea that if we work hard, we can achieve anything. Unfortunately, this is not always the case with infertility. Shock is often the first emotion that occurs after a diagnosis of infertility. Along with shock, feelings of denial may come. Denial can lead to ineffectual treatment or even prevent treatment from ever happening.



Researches have found out that Stress can have a big effect on fertility. Stress hormones affect the hypothalamus, pituitary glands and reproductive organs. In women under stress, the reproductive hormone - prolactin - is over-produced and this can interfere with ovulation.



The hypothalamus stops secreting gonadotrophin hormone, which in turn will affect the release of both the luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone. As these hormones stimulate ovulation - fertility is affected.



At some point during fertility treatments, couple experience anger. Anger is a normal and healthy response but few enter in to physical or emotional confrontation.



Guilt and blame are other common emotions. This can lead to severe depression, isolation, and self-esteem problems… couple may blame partner for being unable to have a child, or blame others around, including friends or family members. . Unspoken guilt and blame can make life very difficult,



Couple feels utterly alone. For them it can be hard to talk to others about feelings. They might also find it increasingly difficult to go to work, socialize, or even get out of bed and meet family.



Other feelings such as worthlessness, difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, lack of interest in activities or relationships, change in appetite, weight loss or gain, alcohol or drug, thoughts of suicide may also be present.



Impact of infertility on psyche:

The impact of infertility is doubtless more complex than the descriptions suggest and each individual and couple will have their own impact.



Impact on females



The female experience can be both complex and painful. It is generally characterized by periods of intense feelings of isolation – from her partner, her social circle and society - as if they are ‘on the outside looking in on the rest of the world’. Females feel unsupported and misunderstood.



Infertility can evoke a pervasive sense of failure as a woman, a person, and she can feel that her body has failed her. This has devastating effect on self-esteem. This is increased by treatment which can be an unpredictable, long drawn-out rollercoaster of hoping, waiting and disappointment, which may or may not result in the birth of a child.



Impact on males



Many males consciously adopt a compliant position in relation to treatment. One consequence - they tend not to express their negative feelings about the treatment process or how they feel about having/not having children. This can be mistaken by their partner as ‘not caring’, but, on the contrary they care about their partner so much that they adopt this position.



The experience for males can be an anxiety-filled to their masculinity. However, males do not share with their partner, or anyone else. This can add to their anxiety and sense of inadequacy. Another feature of the experience for males is that they worry about the pressure on their partner, and their partner’s increasing desire for a child, so it is great insecurity for males.



Impact on the couple



A combination of factors, including female sense of isolation, male pragmatic ambivalence, the medical, emotional and financial pressures of treatment and uncertainty about what the future holds, can exert extreme stress on the couple relationship.



This normally manifests in a distance between them. The result of this distance is a lack of communication to a breakdown of communication, which for many couples can result in separation. The couples tend to oscillate between periods of distance and closeness.



Counseling Males



Men are much less likely to seek out psychological help than women. Sex becomes a performance rather than a loving act," The result can be erectile dysfunction; here is an important role of psychoanalytic treatment with male infertility.



Men have the feelings of inadequacy and this can affect sperm parameters in significant and demonstrable ways



Many males say they do feel the need to talk. The good news is that they are on positive moves on this. Males understand the medical procedures and the female experiences medical procedures emotionally and physically.



Couple power



Infertility doesn't just affect individuals' mental health. It can change the dynamics of relationships. The stress of infertility and fertility treatment can exacerbate existing problems, such as poor communication skills or money issues.



It can also lead to new problems. A lot of these women are already in a hormonally changed state for a very long time. "It's not easy for the woman to live with herself. Infertility services can be extremely expensive.



Also Infertility treatment requires many visits and consistency. Given long distances and high transportation costs, getting there can be difficult for any patients.It can be difficult to deal with the wide range of emotions that infertility can bring.



Women also face anxiety about different infertility procedures, such as IVF.



Women undergoing fertility treatments are at a high risk for developing depression. Not only do they require time and money, but also intense emotional commitment. This depression can lead to numerous physical side effects and put a strain on relationships, work, and enjoyment of daily life. That is why it is very important to receive help for depression.



Psychological Distress and Infertility: Cause or Affect?



Infertility involves elevated prolactin levels, disruption of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, and thyroid dysfunction, abnormal regulation of luteinizing hormone.



Changes in immune function associated with stress and depression may also adversely affect reproductive function. Associated behaviors e.g., low libido, smoking, alcohol use may interfere with reproductive success. Infertility can be cause or affect both for psychological distress.



THERAPIES:



Counseling couples



Couples can benefit from counseling at each stage of the infertility journey. In addition, counseling can help them deal with a number of specific issues as arise.



Infertility treatment can also exacerbate existing psychiatric conditions. Infertile women with a history of depression are more likely to become more depressed during treatment.



Treatments drugs and hormones used to treat infertility may cause psychological side effects. Medication side effects, money worries, and uncertain outcomes all contribute to infertility-related stress.



There are a number of different treatments available to help manage depression. They are often used in combination with one another to provide the best results. Allopathic medications, complimentary alternative therapies including, homeopathy and herbal supplements are available.



Try to view the treatment as a process journey. Remain positive but don't expect to see results right away. Undoubtedly family and friends want to be there to support through this challenging time. Get Involved in Life. It is important not to lose sight of your everyday activities or pursuing an activity that interests you.



Importance of hypnotherapy



Hypnotherapy is exceptionally beneficial. Hypnotherapies give assistance to women and give peacefully great training to them that they become normal being. Women learn for more gentle life and increase competence. It provide certain attitudes to make as great ideology.



It rebuilt total faith. Their routine romantic issues become more enjoyable. It allows for hormonal rebalancing. So we have - the procedure of full of health to tackle infertility issues. Even where there is too much prolactin being produced which can inhibit ovulation also gets corrected soon by hypnotherapy.



Hypnotherapy teaches to let go of any emotional blocks or worries they may have that can create infertility issues – Hypnotherapy can help to identify and process emotional issues that might be interfering with conception. In addition to dealing with deep-seated fears, hypnotherapy is effective in stress reduction, and this in turn allows for hormonal rebalancing.



A good hypnotherapist can help to sort out feelings, strengthen already present coping skills and develop new ones, and communicate with others more clearly. Patient now becomes free of unconscious psychological blocks and issues and now allows her to be creative and free.



For treatment and regardless of whether they become mothers or not, hypnotherapy can play an important role in preventing this life time reaction. For many, the life crisis of infertility eventually proves to be an opportunity for life-enhancing personal growth.



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