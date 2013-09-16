PlacidWay Promotes Popular Destinations for Fertility Treatment Abroad

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Top Destinations for Fertility Treatments India continues to be one of the most popular destinations for infertility treatments, with women from around the world traveling to highly respected, quality fertility treatment centers located in major cities, including Bangalore, New Delhi, and Goa.



Turkey provides a number of state-of-the-art fertility specialists and facilities in major cities including Istanbul and Izmir, with hospitals there providing a wide range of state-of-the-art technologies in assisted reproduction technology (A.R.T.) to meet the needs of women and couples seeking conception.



In Latin America, fertility specialists in Mexico and South America, including Argentina and Columbia also provide easy access as well as state-of-the-art treatments and advances in IVF procedures that offer optimal chances of success.



Singapore has long been known for high-tech healthcare services, including her fertility specialists and facilities in Southeast Asia. High-quality facilities and medical services are both accessible as well as affordable to international patients seeking IVF treatments.



European facilities such as those offered in Germany and Poland, as well as Middle Eastern facilities located in Jordan, and Cyprus provide internationally recognized services, equipment, staff and technologies to meet the needs of international travelers seeking specific infertility treatments and procedures.



Let’s Talk About Pricing

Fertility treatments in the United States are often beyond the means of women or couples seeking those treatments. For example, in vitro fertilization procedures, with or without embryo donation and gender selection, average approximately $12,000 for one cycle. Many women need to undergo three to four cycles in order to achieve conception.



Pricing in southeastern Asian countries such as Thailand and Singapore average approximately $5,000 per cycle.



The cost of intrauterine insemination (IUI) in the US averages $600 per attempt, with women requiring between two to four attempts for success. Costs for the same procedure in locations such as Turkey and Latin America may save individuals up to 70% in not only treatment but also in fertility drug costs.



Procedures and treatments for intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), a type of assisted reproductive technology, can range between $10,000 and $17,000 for one cycle in the United States, although a medical traveler in India pays approximately $1,200 per cycle. In Hungary, the cost of a cycle of ICSI averages $6,600.



Researching Options and Providers

It pays to compare when seeking medical treatment abroad. Take into consideration the cost of travel and accommodations in your preferred destination choices. Many international providers offer medical packages that include accommodations, treatments, consultations, the procedure itself as well as follow-up visits.



When researching any medical provider, in your own country or abroad, it's important to do your homework. Research the credentials of the doctor as well as the facility of interest, and ensure that the medical provider and associated facilities (which can include a same-day surgery center, an outpatient clinic, or an in-hospital procedure) is properly certified and/or accredited by local, regional or national healthcare quality monitoring associations or organizations.



Determine cost effectiveness of travel based on the distance you need to travel, airline costs, accommodations, as well as the cost of treatments in the country you choose. Determine whether multiple trips or visits to that location will be necessary based on your situation.



For more information about Fertility Treatments abroad call us at +1.303.500.3821 or visit PlacidWay, a leading US-based medical tourism resource and provider.



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607, or email info@placidway.com.