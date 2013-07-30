American Heart of Poland Joins PlacidWay to Promote Heart Health

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 --

American Heart of Poland, a reputed medical center from Poland and PlacidWay, an international medical provider and resource based in the United States, have joined forces to provide all those in need with access to cardiac and vascular surgery procedures in Katowice, Poland, for domestic as well as international travelers and patients.



Polish and American cardiologists and cardiac surgery specialists founded American Heart of Poland Medical Center in the year 2000. They built a modern network of Polish-American heart clinics throughout the country. Currently, with twenty outlets in Poland providing highly specialized cardiac and vascular care, the facility and its staff offer a wide range of medical services in diagnosis and treatment of heart and circulatory system issues and diseases. Studies have shown that availability and accessibility of patients to American Heart of Poland Medical Center facilities has reduced the mortality rate for myocardial infarction (heart attack) in Poland down to 3%, from approximately 30% in the past..



The network of facilities operating under the umbrella of American Heart of Poland Medical Center include a broad network of interventional angiography, cardio surgery and interventional cardiology procedures throughout Poland, with completely equipped facilities or divisions to focus on cardio and vascular surgery in numerous regions throughout the country.



Common procedures performed at American Heart of Poland Medical Center clinics include percutaneous coronary angioplasty, which improves therapy and patient outcomes, as well as procedures such as aortic stent grafts hybrid surgical procedures and treatments for atherosclerosis, among others.



"Our low invasive operations utilizing innovative and hybrid technologies are beneficial for both cardiac and vascular surgical treatments that promote optimal outcomes for our patients," states Pawel Buszman, CEO of American Heart of Poland Investment, Inc.



Katowice, located in southern Poland along the tributaries of the Oder and Vistula rivers, founded in the early 1800s, has made a decades-long transition from heavy industry to service based sectors, providing a glimpse of past, present, and future in not only economics, but architecture and amenities.



"PlacidWay is pleased to promote our relationship with American Heart of Poland, offering the best in high-tech treatments and technologies for cardiac and vascular patients in Poland, throughout Central Europe, and for international patients and travelers," states Pramod Goel, CEO of Denver, Colorado-based PlacidWay. "Their medical centers, located throughout Poland, provide the ultimate in modern, high-tech equipment and technologies, diagnostics and treatments, improving outcomes as well as quality-of-life."



