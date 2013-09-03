Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- PlacidWay promotes their new relationship with the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad, India, promoting a greater need for accessibility to affordable cancer treatments and procedures for global patients.



Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, a nonprofit organization, facilitates high-quality cancer treatments, diagnostics, and oncology studies and research. Utilizing the latest in high-tech equipment and oncology diagnostics including a multi-slice CT scan, digital mammography, molecular pathology, nuclear medicine and MRI lab medicine, the hospital has set high standards and values for cancer patient services in India.



The state of art operation theaters are supported by modern surgical intensive care units. Surgical oncologists at the hospital are leaders in complex open surgeries and minimally invasive laparoscopy interventions. The neuro-oncology offers the latest advances for patients with brain tumors and spinal cord relate neurological complications.



"We're pleased to join our efforts with Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and research Institute," states Pramod Goel, CEO of PlacidWay, a leader in medical resources and providers based in Denver, Colorado. "Consumers today demand transparent healthcare systems, and are looking for the highest standards of ethical and medical technologies, especially when it comes to cancer care."



Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute is run efficiently by two distinguished boards of trustees, one based in India and the other from the United States.



"We provide a number of departments in the diagnostics and treatment of cancers, including our departments of surgical oncology and medical oncology, focusing on chemotherapy," states Chief Scientific Adviser Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, Director of the Cancer Center at the New York Hospital.



He is also professor and chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology New York Presbyterian Hospital Weil Cornell Medical Center. “We provide a specialized pediatric oncology ward, and our department of radiation oncology, utilizing the latest in cancer treatments including tele-gamma therapy, three-dimensional conformal radiotherapy, high-dose brachytherapy, and rapid ARC and Intensity Modulated Radio Surgery, provides optimal resources for our patients."



Basvatarakam Indo American cancer Hospital and Research Center is the only health care provider which has 6 LINACS and Novalis Tx with Rapid Arc for the first time in India.



The latest in nuclear medicine equipment and technologies is available at the hospital, including the latest GE Discovery STE PET/CT scanning technologies, a high-resolution world-class imaging system in molecular imaging that facilitates early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of multiple forms of cancers.



International scientific advisers from the United States and the UK as well as throughout India provide highly qualified, experienced specialists in the oncology field, providing excellence in cancer care while at the same time promoting accessibility and affordability.



About PlacidWay Medical Tourism Company

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607, or email info@placidway.com.