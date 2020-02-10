Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Bearings, also referred to as anti-friction machinery, are units that increase resistance and mobility of components. These components are broadly used in pumps, vehicles and gearboxes. Growing automotive sector globally is the key factor growing plain bearing market. In addition, increasing application in Industrial, Electrical, Energy, Railway and Aerospace, Mining and Construction Machinery, Agricultural & Gardening Equipment and Oilfield Machinery significantly growing the market.



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Plain Bearing Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Plain Bearing Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are NTN Corporation (Japan), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), Timken Company (United States), THK Co. Ltd. (Japan), NSK Ltd. (Japan), RBC Bearings Incorporated (United States), Minebea Mitsumi Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), GB Bearing Technology, IGUS (Germany), Kashima Bearings, Inc. (Japan), Boston Gear LLC (United States), Thomson Industries, Inc. (United States), Zollern GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), PBC Linear (United States).



According to AMA, the Global Plain Bearing market is expected to see growth rate of 6.26%.



** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

Market Drivers

- Less Production Cost of Plain Bearings

- Increasing demand of sensor-equipped and Plain Bearings



Market Trend

- Rising Adoption of Lightweight Bearings in Automotive Sector



Restraints

- Increasing Cost of Steel



Opportunities

- Growing Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies

- Technological Development to Produce Smart Bearings



Challenges

- Easy Availability of Forged Products



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

Recently in 2018, Timken Company global manufactures of bearings acquired Rollon Corp which operates in designs and manufacturing of railway, medical industrial machinery, linear rails, automation, telescopic rails, special vehicles, logistics, and linear actuators for aerospace.



To comprehend Global Plain Bearing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Plain Bearing market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Plain Bearing, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400

Global Plain Bearing

By Type: Journal Plain Bearing, Linear Plain Bearing, Thrust Plain Bearing, Angular Contact Plain Bearing, Other Plain Bearings, Others

By Material: Bronze, Babbitt, Cast iron, Bi-material, Plastic, Graphite, Others

By End User: Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Energy, Construction Machinery, Agricultural & Gardening Equipment, Oilfield Machinery, Office Products, Others

Global Plain Bearing Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Plain Bearing - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Plain Bearing, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five ------

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] ------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



