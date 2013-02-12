Plain Green Loans - How to Get Up to a $1000 Cash Advance

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Plain Green Loans provides up to $1000 cash advance with no faxing. Anyone can certainly be extremely helpful in covering short term debts, unexpected bills, or overdue payments. A borrower can potentially obtain the money mostly in the context of a day or latest by next day of the week.



Some borrowers have bad, poor or no credit, but they are still eligible for cash advance. Plain Green Loans lenders don't even consider borrower’s credit history while evaluating the application for any payday loans online. The lender is dedicated to getting borrowers the fastest and easiest cash loans.



Apply today: http://bestgreenloans.com



The borrower should meet all these requirements to qualify for the Plain green loans; currently employed (or receive regular income), earn at least $1000/month, must be 18 years of age or older and a U.S. citizen, and have a checking or savings account with direct deposit.



Applying for the Plain Green Loans is very fast, convenient and fully secured. The entire process is taken care of online, with no paperwork to post away and no faxes to send. Applications are 100% secure and completely confidential. Just go to the bestgreenloans.com, fill the form, submit online request and wait until it is processed at the lender.



The online application form requires just a few basic information associated with a person like name, email id, loan amount, state and zip code of all the area exactly where the person is currently residing. The borrower does not come with be worried about losing of this very data or leaking any information while obtaining Plain green loans direct from website.



After the lender has verified the details for the Plain Green Loans, the borrower can be approved within as little as five minutes. Once the applying is complete, the cash will be electronically deposited into checking or savings account. The lender utilizes the direct deposit payment method to make sure the money transfer to borrower’s bank account. Generally, this is accomplished the next business.



Payday loans usually come with interest rate and fee. The Plain Green Loans offers nominal rate of interest and some fees on cash advance is very low as well. These details will be explained thoroughly by the lender upon approval the cash loan. Online service is available any time for financial assistance between pay periods. However, borrowers should not be used repeatedly to deal with continuous budgeting issues.



About Plain Green Loans

Plain Green Loans provides fast cash advance up to $1000 with no faxing. The money is deposited directly into the borrower’s bank account by tomorrow. For more information please visit - http://bestgreenloans.com



Media Contact:

Company Name:Best Green Loans

Contact Name:Elizabeth S. Hamilton

E-mail: info@bestgreenloans.com

Address: 6130 Elton Ave Suite 386, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Website: http://bestgreenloans.com