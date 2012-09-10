Plain T-Shirts Regain Prominence in Fall Wardrobes

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Plain t-shirts are emerging as a staple item in this year’s fall fashion collections as designers acknowledge simple, classic looks as a balm to a faltering global economy and uneasy political climates worldwide.



With many European economies burdened with heavy debt loads and as Americans are absorbed in a fierce leadership race over which party will guide their country back to economic security, designers are using the classic plain t-shirt as a medium through which they can celebrate previous eras of American prosperity.



T-shirts became popular in the 19th century when they were issued to American military servicemen who then donned them in public after they’d returned from war.



T-shirts were soon favoured by labourers who found the fitted, cotton garment comfortable and easy to maintain.



In the 1950s, when Marlon Brando wore a t-shirt in the movie A Streetcar Named Desire, the item was established as fashionable.



Eventually some designers embraced the t-shirt as a sort of canvas upon which to display images and prints. Corporations were soon using t-shirts as a medium upon which to display their brand logos.



By now, t-shirts are so ubiquitous, that people accept them as a key component of any wardrobe.



Savvy shoppers purchase bulk t-shirts as a way to keep their ensembles fresh and to save money at the same time.



This fall’s designers are reclaiming the t-shirt and showcasing plain t-shirts as a classic look symbolizing all that is strong about North American culture.



The trend is well-timed as news reports suggest that more and more private companies are asking customers to be mindful that their attire does not offend others.



Reports suggest that some airlines have prevented passengers from boarding a flight when they have worn t-shirts with offensive language.



T-shirts mocking federal security agents have proved especially problematic with the offending passengers being removed from flights.



Perhaps unwittingly, designers are offering customers a range of new options.



The 2012 runway looks include comfortable, cotton t-shirts that flatter a range of figures.



While it is unrealistic to expect that airline passengers will ever wear formal attire while traveling – as they once did – classic bulk t-shirts are an easy way to look well put together without having to spend a lot of money.



The author of this article is associated with Bargains Group, a company that deals in promotional clothing, accessories and t-shirts.