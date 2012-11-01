Plains Exploration & Production to Acquire Oil and Gas Fields in Gulf of Mexico from BP New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Plains Exploration & Production Company (PXP) agreed to acquire certain deepwater oil and gas fields in the US Gulf of Mexico, from BP Exploration & Production Inc. and BP America Production Company, both subsidiaries of BP p.l.c (BP), for a purchase consideration of $5.55 billion in cash. The transaction will have an effective date of October 1, 2012.
PXP will finance the acquisition cost through senior secured revolving and term loan credit facilities provided by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., BMO Capital Markets, Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia, TD Securities, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as financial advisors to PXP in the transaction. The acquisition will enable PXP to expand its oil exploration and production asset base in the Gulf of Mexico. The transaction is expected to be completed on November 30, 2012, and is subject to preferential rights, title and environmental due diligence, and other customary closing conditions.
