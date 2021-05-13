Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Plains GP Holdings, L.P.



Investors who purchased shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Plains GP Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Houston, TX based Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. On February 9, 2021, Plains GP Holdings, L.P reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $33.66 billion in 2019 to over $23.29 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income of $331 million of 2019 turned into a Net Loss of $568 million in 2020. Plains GP Holdings, L.P also reported fourth-quarter GAAP earnings-per-share of –$0.11, missing estimates by $0.33, and fourth-quarter revenues of $5.96 billion, representing a 34.9% year-to-year decline and missing estimates by $260 million.



Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) declined from $10.85 per share on January 14, 2021 to as low as $8.25 per share on February 18, 2021.



