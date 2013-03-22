PLamour.com Holds a Sale on Collection of Classic Slim Fit Shirts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Fashion is an extremely fickle thing. It is constantly changing, and clothing that would be considered the epitome of style one year could be regarded as a horrific choice just a few years later. However some classic items of clothing never seem to go out of fashion. These staple, iconic items have a timeless sense of style that seems to transcend the whims of fashion to enjoy longevity of popularity. One of these items is the classic slim fit shirt.



One slim fit shirt related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is PLamour.com, the website of Paskal Lamour, a designer, manufacturer and retailer of high quality slim fit shirts. Paskal Lamour enjoy a huge reputation for the superb construction of their shirts, as well as their superlative aesthetic quality. They are currently holding a sale on their entire collection.



The entire Paskal Lamour range is displayed on the PLamour.com website. There are ten different types of shirt currently for sale, and any man is sure to find something that suits his own individual taste. They are all fitted dress shirts designed to be worn as part of a smart outfit, but gentlemen with an insouciant sense of style will be able to make them work around any occasion. Most styles could be worn just as well with a pair of jeans as with a suit.



A spokesperson for the website said: “The slim fit shirt will never go out of fashion. That’s why we’ve been able to devote so much time to getting it just right. We feel that we’ve reached the pinnacle of fitted dress shirt design and production. Our classic silhouette has been perfected over thousands of hours and dozens of prototypes, and we’ve created an item of clothing that looks flattering and refined on anyone. While our shirts are truly timeless items, we’ve fine tuned and refined our latest designs to take current trends into account. We’ve slightly changed the size of the collar this year, echoing current catwalk styles, and introduced a cut away cuff for a contemporary look. We feel this year’s shirts are our best ever, and to celebrate we’ve put them on sale.”



About PLamour.com

PLamour.com is the home page of Paskal Lamour, a manufacturer, designer and retailer of men’s slim fit shirts.



For more information please visit http://www.PLamour.com