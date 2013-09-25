Plan a Memorable Trip to the Cuyabeno Reserve

Reina Victoria, Quito -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Jamu Lodge is a privately owned eco lodge situated in the Cuyabeno Ecuador. In the effort towards its policy of reducing the negative impact that modern living generally has on the earth’s system of natural resources, the waste water from the lodge is treated with natural bacteria and enzymes. In addition, solar panels aid in producing electricity and in operating the telephone available at Jamu Lodge. As the website says, “Our belief in true eco-tourism is intended to make your stay as comfortable as possible, while preserving the beauty of the Cuyabeno Wildlife Reserve for the future.”



The accommodation offered at Jamu Lodge is rustic, quaint, and typical of the traditional housing used in the isolated areas of the Cuyabeno forests. Guests can choose from the matrimonial, double, and triple room cabanas. There is no lack of the necessary amenities. All 9 cabanas are fitted with private bathrooms to each room and hot water is available at all times.



As the website describes it, the dining area is the heart of this Cuyabeno lodge. Perfectly situated to offer the freshest ingredients, the meals offered are delicious and healthy. Lodgers are provided the opportunity to experience authentic Ecuadorian meals, in addition to the standard international cuisine. With consideration to its location, the Jamu Lodge is perfectly designed to offer its guests services that are close to luxurious.



Situated along the banks of the Cuyabeno river, the Jamu Lodge is a few minutes ride by canoe away from the Cuyabeno reserve. The Cuyabeno reserve, in turn, is home to an indescribable number of animals and plants. Here members are able to gain a true understanding of the diversity of wildlife that is alive and thriving in the forests of South America.



The assortment of activities offered at this particular Cuyabeno lodge includes Jungle Trekking, Catch and Release Fishing, Bird Watching, Caiman Watching, Swimming in Laguna Grande, Kayaking or Paddling Native Canoes, Visiting the Siona Community, and even Guided Night Walks.



Members who are interested in visiting the Amazonian forests can create a memorable trip for themselves by availing the services of the Jamu Lodge. Members can select from the 3 Day – 2 Night, 4 Day – 3 Night, and 5 Day – 4 Night packages. The services included in these packages are all inclusive and encompass meals, accommodation, and the vast array of activities provided.



There are great reviews of the Lodge in tripadvisor: http://www.tripadvisor.co/Hotel_Review-g303844-d1394693-Reviews-Jamu_Lodge-Cuyabeno_Sucumbios_Province.html



About Jamu Lodge

Jamu Lodge is a privately owned eco lodge. It is situated in Cuyabeno Ecuador and it offers its guests the opportunity to create a memorable stay in the Amazonian forests. The lodge is designed to provide its guests with the most authentic experiences.



Media Contact:

Jamu Lodge

Address: Calama E6-19 y Reina Victoria, Quito-Ecuador

Telephone Number: (00593) 02 222 0614

Mobile Numbers: (00593) 0993640867 / 0995963912 / 0999717295 / 0987294337

Emails: ecuadorverdepais@hotmail.com / contacto@ecuadorverdepais.com

Website: http://www.jamulodge.com