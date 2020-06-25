Plan D Media Is Emerging as the Best Digital Marketing Agency for Businesses Affected by Covid19 in Kolkata

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The outbreak of the pandemic Novel Coronavirus or Covid19 has had a major impact on most businesses, affecting operations mostly in a negative way. At this time, the reputation and goodwill of businesses are being seriously impacted. Plan D Media, a top digital marketing services provider in Kolkata, India, is standing by all such enterprises and is helping them get as well as retain the maximum number of customers with strategic marketing campaigns.



With services like Social Media Management, Plan D Media is ensuring that the online reputation of businesses stays intact. It has the best digital reputation experts who are working round the clock to help brands keep their good name up. The specialists are informing leads and customers about how the brands are trying to keep services as normal as possible, even in a highly changed environment.



The company is ensuring that negative reviews and feedbacks of customers, new and existing ones, in this hour of crisis do not have a bad effect on the fortunes and good name of businesses. It has some of the best consultants to provide entrepreneurs and small and mid-sized business owners with guidance on how to deal with customer queries and market products and services amidst the pandemic, which has most services locked down for a long time now.



Covid 19 has been a major reason for dipping sales but higher demand for many products and services. With effective marketing campaigns, the media experts of Plan D Media are integrating Content Marketing, Video Marketing, SMS Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Email Marketing and other efforts to have a combined impact on how customers are viewing client businesses during this pandemic. Its experts are also working at all times to prevent the spread of misinformation, deliberate or otherwise, about the businesses of clients.



The SEO and SMM specialists of the company come with many years of experience in client management. They are also rethinking strategies to direct customers to opt for client products and services through online deliveries.



About Plan D Media

A top of the line digital marketing agency in Kolkata, India, Plan D Media serves a wide range of companies from many different industries. It has eminent clients like Birla Group, ICA, SRMB Steel, My Bageecha, Goodwyn tea and many more.



For more details and further enquiries, please visit https://pland.in/.