Plan for a Perfect Wedding by Visiting the Popular Bridal Show About to Be Held in Upland, CA

Upland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Women have dreams about a perfect and meaningful wedding, but planning for a wedding is usually considered very challenging and stressful. The Upland Chamber of Commerce has now announced a Bridal Show, which intends to assist all brides and wedding planners in making this special day of life the most memorable and perfect occasion. This Bridal Expo IE is said to be a meeting place for almost all reputable and recognized wedding vendors of the area, where they can share their views, ideas, opinions and tips on planning for the occasion. Those who are going to get married soon can completely benefit from this show as it offers a whole lot of accessories related to weddings under one roof, just for a single day.



From top designer wedding dresses to food caterers, everything will be made available to service seekers at the Bridal Expo Inland Empire to be held on 6th October 2013. Interested parties can buy tickets online via the website bridalexpoie.com for $10, and the prices of tickets at the door will be $12. The Bridal Show will be a complete event to look forward to before the wedding, as it brings together beauty consultants, banquet facilities, beauty salons, catering services, event planners, florists, health/fitness trainers, photographers, limo services, churches, travel agencies, symphony orchestras, cosmetic services, country clubs hotels, day spas, event rentals, dance studios, invitation printers and many other vendors.



The website says, “Anyone who’s planning a wedding now or in the future is welcome to attend, as is anyone who works in the wedding-planning business. Complimentary food and beverages will be served.”



Interacting with several wedding professionals and experts in one location will help people to reduce the stress involved in the wedding process. Visitors can also book companies or vendors during the expo by paying deposits. Everyone is recommended to take advantage of show specials.



To get more information about the Bridal show, visit http://www.bridalexpoie.com



About Bridal Expo Inland Empire

Bridal Expo IE will be held at La Villa Bella, Upland CA on October 6th 2013. This Bridal Show is conducted by the Upland Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of helping local brides, and small and large businesses that are planning for weddings.



Media Contact

Bridal Expo IE

URL: http://www.bridalexpoie.com