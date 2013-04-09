Plan One: Online Nutrition Expert for Customized Weight Loss Plans

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Plan One is a smart, interactive online fitness planner. Designed and developed for anyone who is unhappy with the few extra pounds they see tipped on the scale, weight watchers, people who only want to stay and maintain their fitness, this site is for them. Simple to use, easy to understand and beneficial for excellent weight loss results, Plan One organizes all diet and exercise plans in a matter of seconds specifically tailored for each individual.



Plan:One is developed on Dynamic Nutrition Technology, a state of the art web program that helps the site develop a fully functional planner within minutes. The site works with no strings attached; a free trial of 14 days is offered with full access to all the features of Plan One for people who are apprehensive if it works the way it claims to.



The best feature about Plan One website is that the program is built on the latest info and trends from sports nutrition. A team of expert dieticians, fitness and health gurus have developed all the diets, food recipes and calorie restricted recipes to give instant results for any individual’s diet needs. The site is available on a monthly or yearly pricing system. A tab titled “TOUR” takes the user through the website, explaining how it works.



Users upon signing up to the program will first be asked for their bio data such as age, height, weight etc. These statistics will help the plan one program to scientifically calculate the body mass index. The program also suggests the recommended weight for each person as per his or her age and height. Once the goals are identified, the program automatically loads all the foods and diet schedule which will allow the individual to lose the required amount of weight.



About Plan One

Besides the diet plans and exercise recommendations, Plan One is chockfull of informative blogs such as the significance of carbohydrates in one’s diet, proteins and its use in the cell formation for hair, skin and nails, best supplements and their benefits, the greatest super foods etc. these articles are a good read for anyone who wants help with what sort of diet he or she would be able to follow with ease. The diet plans are customized for vegans, vegetarians, omnivores and meat eaters. Overall, the site is a great way to organize a diet plan with expert advice and latest news from sports nutrition.



Click Here to Learn More About Plan One Free 14 Day Trial