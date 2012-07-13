PlanAnEvent.org Announces Top Five Wedding Planning Tips

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Offers a wealth of free information on planning the perfect event, wedding, party or conference. With millions of couples set to marry over the coming months, the site today announces their top five wedding planning tips.



From establishing a budget to choosing reputable suppliers, the planning tips are proving immensely popular with soon-to-wed couples around the world. Information is neatly presented via a stunningly engaging and vibrant infographic.



“The chart cleverly shows the top 5 key attributes to consider when thinking about the details involved in planning an amazing wedding. Our site’s owners, Randy Markus and Andrew Maxwell certainly boast a wealth of experience when it comes to managing events,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for the website’s marketing.



She continues, “The duo also owns another site, Welcome to the City, which is a very popular resource for meeting planners. With so much experience behind them, we know we can trust their tips!”



PlanAnEvent.org also hosts another important infographic, titled “Six steps to planning a successful conference”. Like its wedding counterpart, this resource is quickly becoming an invaluable tool for thousands around the world who are planning a conference.



In fact, PlanAnEvent.org is laden with a myriad of articles, tools and resources on an expansive range of event planning subjects.



Information is neatly split into five sections. These include planning a conference, planning an event, planning parties, promoting events and tools & guides. The tools & guides section even contains information about event planning jobs.



“Our team is working hard to make PlanAnEvent.org a one-stop-shop for all things event, party and conference planning. We’ve even recently started sharing some popular birthday party ideas. Our online following is growing by the day, and we look forward to expanding our content well into the future” Lugar adds.



New content is added on a weekly basis. Users are able to receive these via the official PlanAnEvent.org website, as well as via the site’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.



About Randy Markus

A partner with Toronto destination management company, Welcome To The City, Inc., Randy has over 20 years of experience in the meetings and events industry. Responsible for building and growing the company’s online network of listing partners, Randy brings formidable skills to the tasks at hand as a problem-solver and a genuine people-person. Prior to Welcome to the City Inc., Randy played a key role in launching The Metropolitan Hotel, one of Toronto’s most successful hotel properties. She is an active member of Meeting Professionals International (MPI).



About Andrew Maxwell

With over 20 years of experience in hotel operations, Andrew has held several senior managerial positions, including Senior Operations Manager with Canada’s largest hotel, Toronto’s Delta Chelsea Inn. Andrew joined Welcome To The City, Inc. in 1996, after a successful stint as co-owner of The Exeter Group, a Toronto-based restaurant management company. Andrew’s financial acumen and ability to develop and enhance the company’s business strategy has helped propel Welcome To The City’s latest venture, WTTC.com, to its current level of success, making it the largest independent online resource in North America for the events, meetings and conventions industry.