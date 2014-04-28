PlanDo Launches New Social Media Platform to Help People to Host and Attend Activities

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Friends are an essential part of any person’s life, but the process of making friends is often limited by circumstances. People find friends almost incidentally, through other circumstances such as their jobs, schools and hobbies, and rarely go out with the intention of finding friends despite the fact their existing friends come from very small sections of society. PlanDo (http://www.plando.so) is a new social app being launched in Hong Kong that could change how people find friends forever, offering people the ability to find others who want to do the same things and engage in social activities with new people.



PlanDo allows users to connect with others according to their location and their preferred activities. Users can start an activity with a particular interest, allowing other users to join and contribute to that activity. Activities can be people who enjoy movies in a particular location, fans of a certain sport, people who love a certain type of food, the options are endless and only restricted by the imagination of the users. The app enables them to get in touch and go to movies, plays, and sporting events together with concerts, museums and more. PlanDo bring People together to do whatever they like and with people who want to do the same thing.



The PlanDo platform is an innovative business concept that promises to give new meaning to the term “social networking.” Where criticisms of Facebook and Twitter state that they actually lead to people spending less face time with one another, PlanDo encourages people to do activities with like minded people, whether that be hiking activity or poetry get together. Unlike traditional social media platforms PlanDo wants people to make real connections rather than remote ones.



A spokesperson for PlanDo explained, “We believe the app will revolutionize how people connect and discover activities around them. PlanDo makes doing things together easier, faster and a lot more enjoyable. No matter where they are, users will be able to create and participate in the kinds of activities they love with people who love them too. It brings a level of spontaneity to life as well as a sense of discovery, as people can share experiences and form new friendships like they do online, but in real life. Our initial feedback has been extremely positive and we are happy to launch the product for public use, and look forward to seeing how people discover one another while engaging in activities they love with this 21st century solution.”



About PlanDo

PlanDo aims to give new meaning to the term social networking by allowing people to plan activities and meet others with common interests who more importantly want to do the same things at the same time. It helps those with shared passions connect based on their location, tastes and circumstances. For more information please visit: http://www.plando.so/