Planet-Numbers.co.uk Offers Amazingly Low 1p per Minute Calls to a Long List of Countries

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- As anyone who has made an international call knows quite well, it is not exactly an inexpensive experience.



In fact, dialing a friend, family member or business colleague who lives outside of the country can result in a pretty hefty phone bill.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for its ability to help UK residents and business owners make cheap international calls from their landline, mobile or phone boxes. Incredibly, many of these calls can be made from only 1p a minute.



Planet-Numbers.co.uk also features a comprehensive list of the specific countries that can be called for just 1p a minute all day, every day. They include France, Italy, Germany, Ireland, United States, Sweden, and many more.



All that people have to do to access the low international phone rates is to dial the Planet Numbers access number before the international number. No prepayments, PINs or passwords are ever needed.



As an article on the website noted, the international rates offered by Planet Numbers are incredibly cheaper than those from BT.



“For example, you can call the USA for 1p a minute, any time, any day, compared with 18.3p from BT,” the article said, adding that Planet Numbers customers can also call India for just 1p a minute, compared to 29.9p from BT, or France for 1p a minute, instead of 22p through BT.



“If you make a BT call to South Africa during a working day you'll pay a massive 63p a minute. But with our International Call Saver service you now pay just 2.5p - in other words, you'll save 60.5p a minute... that's more than 96% cheaper!”



As a bonus, anyone who is calling from inside the UK is welcome to use the website’s inexpensive international call service from any phone that allows access to phone numbers beginning with 08 and 09.



The caller’s phone service provider will then charge the advertised pence per minute rate advertised on Planet-Numbers.co.uk. When the phone bill arrives later on, the Planet Numbers access number used to make the inexpensive international call will appear on the paperwork instead of the international phone number that was dialed.



About Planet-Numbers.co.uk

Planet-Numbers.co.uk is a new website that is devoted to getting UK residents the lowest possible prices on international phone calls made from just about any type of telephone. Both residents and business owners are welcome to use the service, which includes dozens of countries that can be called for 1p a minute. Getting access to the low rates is easy; visitors to the website need only dial in an access number before keying in the international number. For more information, please visit http://www.planet-numbers.co.uk/cheap_international_phone_calls.jsp