Planet Tech USA Reveals State of the Art Media Converters

Chino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- When it comes to conversion of media, Planetechusa.com has the perfect solution. These converters are known for their durability and perform well over all kinds of Ethernet media. They are made specifically to meet the standards of the industry. They have a range of 3 different types of media converters to suit every need at prices that will not cost an arm and a leg.



1.) Standard Media Converters:



When it comes to this type of media converter, the procedures involved are extremely simple and can be performed efficiently over the web. These converters are known to convert the signal from Ethernet to fibre very effectively. Planetechusa.com has a wide range of standard media converters to choose from. They are a perfect solution when it comes to the different networks. This helps to meet the needs of the market that is constantly changing.



2.) Managed media converter:



This type of media converter is extremely user friendly. These can be customized to suit the needs of the user. They are also cost effective and very easy to use. These converters hardly occupy any space. There is also minimum number of cables used. This leads to less time being spent on the installation.



3.) Industrial media converter:



This type of media converter can be sued in practically any environment. Their design is made keeping in mind the tough industry standards. They are extremely durable and will withstand the harshest of conditions. These converters are designed to suit the changing temperatures and environment. These media converters are a perfect choice for any industry.



“I do not think that there is any flaw in Planet tech USA’s media converters. They are efficient, durable and I did not have to pay through my nose to buy a media converter. I love it.”



- Eddie Martin, Tampa Florida.



About Planet Tech USA

Planet Tech USA is a division of Versa Technology Inc. The main reason why Versa Technology was founded was to provide good quality industry efficient products at pocket friendly prices. The same applies for Planet Tech USA. They have competitive prices. The products are in sync with the changing industry standards and innovation is the key to their success.



Media Contact:

Name: Shaw Tien

Contact Email: shawt@versatek.com

Location: Chino, California

Website: http://planetechusa.com/media-converters

Phone: 1-800-989-2797