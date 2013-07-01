3DDX Announces Partnership with Planmeca

Brighton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- 3D Diagnostix, a leading provider of dental diagnostic and planning services, has announced a new partnership with Planmeca, the creators of Planmeca planning software. The partnership allows Planmeca users to order 3D Diagnostix radiology reports and computer guided surgery solutions from directly within the Planmeca platform.



“We’re excited about this partnership and feel that it is a great opportunity for 3D Diagnostix, Planmeca, and our customers,” says a spokesperson for 3D Diagnostix. Planmeca users can enjoy a truly all-in-one solution that provides imaging, diagnosis, treatment planning, radiology reporting and surgical guides all from within a single system. It’s a natural fit and we’re pleased to partner with a company with Planmeca’s reputation for innovation and quality.”



The partnership means that dental practices can now leverage their Planmeca planning software to its fullest extent. Image capturing and processing is performed by the Planmeca platform, and the images are then sent to 3D Diagnostix for interpretation by a certified radiologist. The radiologist draws up a detailed report that may include pathology findings, condition evaluation, and surgical planning. In cases where surgery is necessary, the customer can request review by a 3D Diagnostix on-staff dentist who will verify the report’s findings and created a detailed implant plan.



Once a plan is created, users are able to review the findings and proposed plans for revision and approval. This gives the user full control over every aspect of the surgical plan. When the plan is finalized, customers can send a plaster cast to 3D Diagnostix for guide design or fabrication (in cases where the patient has at least five teeth remaining), or a digital scan can be included in the order to facilitate guide fabrication elsewhere. Once a completed, quality controlled guide is created, it is sent to the user for use in surgery.



The partnership gives the user complete control over the process while drawing the experience and expertise of 3D Diagnostix and Planmeca in a single platform. For more information about 3D Diagnostix, visit http://www.3ddx.com/. For more information about Planmeca, visit planmeca.com.



About 3D Diagnostix

Since 2005, 3D Diagnostix has provided powerful and innovative support services to the dental industry. With offices around the world, 3D Diagnostix serves a broad base of dentists and CT scanning labs with a complete range of digital support services.