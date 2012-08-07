Recently published research from GlobalData, "Planned LNG Terminals Market - Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- "Planned LNG Terminals Market - Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2017" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that analyses the planned LNG terminals market with the competitive landscape and capacity forecasts to 2017. The report provides information about the planned LNG liquefaction and regasification markets during 2012-2017. The report gives a detailed information on the planned LNG terminals that will commence operations globally by 2017, the major countries accounting for the LNG capacity additions and the dominating companies in the liquefaction and regasification capacity additions.. The report also provides key issues and challenges for the industry in the current industry environment.
The report is built using the data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides detailed analysis of the planned LNG terminals market with the competitive landscape and capacity forecasts to 2017. The report primarily focuses on -
- Issues and challenges for planned LNG markets
- Major contribution towards LNG liquefaction capacity additions from the top countries
- Major contribution towards LNG liquefaction capacity additions from the top companies
- Major contribution towards LNG regasification capacity additions from the top countries
- Major contribution towards LNG regasification capacity additions from the top companies
- Competitive analysis taking into account the global LNG liquefaction capacity additions by top five companies
- Competitive analysis taking into account the global LNG regasification capacity additions by top five companies
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision-making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the planned LNG liquefaction and regasification markets.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the LNG liquefaction and regasification markets.
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments in the global LNG market.
- Understand the competitive landscape of this emerging LNG market.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potential planned LNG market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chevron Corporation, Southern Union Company, Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC, Freeport LNG Development, L.P., Sempra Energy, ConocoPhillips, Queensland Gas Co. Ltd., Inpex Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
