Planning an Office with Furniture in Mind

Wellington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2021 -- Office furniture is a vital part of any workspace. Not only does it influence the way that employees experience their day-to-day lives but it can also contribute to brand reputation too. Getting office set-up right starts at the planning stages and includes consideration of how office furniture will impact the space and what the best options are likely to be for the individual needs of the business itself.



Accommodating available space



The physical qualities of any workspace are going to be a vital part of the process of planning an office when it comes to furniture. Compact areas - or those that have unusual dimensions - might need more consideration and careful planning. Innovative solutions to space-saving needs provide a wealth of options for office furniture that is supportive, ergonomic, and aesthetically on brand. Where there is a lot of space available, chosen furniture can have a big influence on how it is used. Optimising the potential for collaboration etc could be something as simple as choosing a large conference table or comfortable chairs.



Health, safety, and cultural fit

Workplace injuries and accidents often originate from poor-quality office interiors, which is something that can be eliminated at the planning stage of office design. Ergonomic furniture choices, for example, are designed to improve health and safety by reducing the potential for back pain, muscle fatigue, and joint stress. Furniture also has a big role to play when it comes to the business' culture - it should be aligned with the communication of vision and values, as well as accommodating the unique personalities within an office environment.



Prioritising productivity

Comfort is a vital factor in productivity, which underpins growth. Furniture choices at the office planning stage can have a big influence over future productivity levels and so need to be carefully made. Creating well organised, clutter-free spaces with filing cabinets and clever storage, so that workers have access to essential tools, documents and files will be vital. Comfortable furniture and spacious desks that easily accommodate key equipment, such as printers, are also essential.



First established in 2003, Office Reality has grown into a thriving office furniture and interior solutions business providing expert support when it comes to planning an office with furniture in mind. The team includes sales, marketing, admin, and customer service as well as in-house CAD design department and 3D visualisation capability. High professional standards that accommodate individual needs, as well as key goals relating to compliance, are all part of what Office Reality is able to provide to clients. Today the firm is a leading supplier of competitively and realistically priced office furniture and interior solutions to businesses, organisations, and individuals across the spectrum.



