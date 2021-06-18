Planning and Supply Chain Recruitment - the Value of Parking Falls During the Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- Parking has always been a major factor in planning and cities across the USA have increasingly focused on ensuring that there is sufficient parking space to accommodate residents and visitors' cars. However, after a year of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, one unexpected development to come from the pandemic is a totally new attitude to parking and the way that city centers are being used. The idea is that curbside space that was previously allocated for cars could potentially be used in a different way that better serves local communities - such as for curbside pick-up and dining. You don't have to look far to find a city adopting this new approach to planning. In San Francisco, for example - which has 275,000 on-street parking spaces - the city has now issued free permits that allow businesses to set up shop in more than a thousand of those spaces. Oakland's Slow Streets program has banned cars from 74 miles of road to create more room for residents and there are many startups emerging with the goal of helping cities optimize - and make money from - this curbside space in a way that doesn't involve cars.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist in planning and supply chain recruitment, sourcing talent to help organizations to evolve as the world continues to change under the shadow of COVID-19. The firm was established in 2008 and has built a talented team of consultants with the expertise and insight to support businesses through times of change and provide candidates with opportunities to drive progress and evolution. Operating across the USA - in locations that include New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco - the firm's expertise includes procurement, supply chain, technical operations and logistics. In addition to a deep knowledge of the nationwide market for planning and supply chain recruitment in the USA, DSJ Global also has a broad international reach - it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. The firm is a key player when it comes to problem solving issues of talent for planning jobs, logistics roles and procurement positions on a global level.



The USA is a vital location for planning and supply chain recruitment and many organizations anchoring the global sector are based here. DSJ Global is committed to reimagining the hiring process, making it simple for businesses to recruit the best people - and for candidates to take that career-defining next step. The firm nurtures its own workforce, providing ongoing training and ensuring that consultants use best-in-class recruitment strategies and technology to support optimum service. With extensive industry expertise and a combination of nationwide and international reach, the firm is ideally positioned to support effective planning and supply chain recruitment across the country - and to provide peace of mind to all those involved that the process is in safe hands. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global in the USA, including: Senior Procurement Analyst, Global Sourcing Manager, General Manager [Fulfilment], Senior Procurement Packaging Manager, Commodity Buyer and Ecommerce Supply Chain Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Planning and Supply Chain Recruitment visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



We want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts about the current climate of the logistics and supply chain industry by taking part in our 5-minute survey.



Complete the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WDCQYK8



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.