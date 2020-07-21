Planning for Retirement when Living Alone with Host Maria Lucassen and Guest Dr. Sara Zeff Geber

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- In this episode Host Maria Lucassen will talk with Dr. Sara Zeff Geber about living in retirement without having a younger generation to take care of you. In the current society many adult children are caregivers for an elder parent. What can you do if you cannot rely on that kind of safety net when you get in a situation that living alone is no longer possible? Being single can lead to a wonderful lifestyle, yet it often can cause anxiety that you might need help at some time in the future. Listen live here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961



Dr. Sara Zeff Geber has researched this topic and written an excellent book full of tips on how to improve your lifestyle and reduce the impact of an unplanned major change in health as a "solo ager". Listeners will become aware and get solid recommendations on how to prepare for this kind of event. Most of all, taking actions will help you to be at ease about the future and enjoy your retirement more.



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Senior Executive Producer, Tacy Trump, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com .



Tune in on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 6am PT/9am EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961 or access the episode on-demand within 24 hours of the airing here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/124700/planning-for-challenges-in-retirement-when-living-alone



Feel free to call in with questions 1-866-472-5788.



The episode will be available 24/7, on-demand, within 24 hours of the live show.



About Dr. Sara Zeff Geber. Ph.D., CRC

Dr. Sara Zeff Geber, 2018 recipient of the "Influencers in Aging" designation by PBS' Next Avenue, is an author, retirement coach, and professional speaker on retirement and aging. She has developed a niche specialty working with "Solo Agers," people who have no children or who are aging alone.



Dr. Geber is the author of the 2018 book, Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers: A Retirement and Aging Roadmap for Single and Childless Adults, which was recently selected as a "best book on aging well" by the WSJ. With her speaking and writing, Sara has been raising awareness of Solo Agers for the past 10 years. She believes Solo Agers have unique needs in later life that warrant greater foresight and a more robust approach to planning.



Sara is a regular contributor to Forbes.com on the topics of aging and retirement. She was recently invited to join the advisory team for Nexus Insights, a think tank and consulting firm started in 2020 by Bob Kramer, the founder of NIC.



A sought-after speaker at conferences on retirement and aging, Sara is active in the Retirement Coaches Association, the American Society on Aging, the Life Planning Network, the Transition Network, the Sonoma County Section on Aging, and the Gerontological Society of America.



Though married, Sara considers herself a Solo Ager, since she has no children. She lives with her husband and pooch in Santa Rosa, California.



About Maria Lucassen, CPRC, DTM

Maria Lucassen is a highly experienced corporate career junkie who worked for over 40 years. She also is a Certified Retirement Coach who has a passion to help career women and men shift their perspective on creating and living a blissful retirement after they leave their 9-to-5 job.



She is the CEO of Maria Lucassen Coaching and seen as the go-to expert for anyone who wants to transition out of corporate employment. She organizes workshops for women who are ready to plan their retirement and then helps them individually or in groups to prepare for a happy next phase in life that is fun, purposeful and affordable. Maria helps them to rock retirement and have the lifestyle that they want. She is a live global talk radio host on VoiceAmerica, the world's leading live internet talk radio network, where she shares her knowledge to help listeners around the world to lead a blissful life and to plan for retirement in a positive manner.



About Women Seeking Blissful Retirement

Wednesdays at 6 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Listen live or to any past episodes on-demand or through her multiple syndication points at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961



This show is for unique women dreaming to soon retire blissfully. In reality, many women are uncertain about what retirement means for them. It is not just a date. It can be potentially a long time, and many could live for another thirty years.



A lot of women who are at the doorstep to retirement have fears of financial challenges and are stuck in a job they don't like. As a matter of fact, they worry more about other areas that have a significant impact. Life in retirement is so much more than having enough money to spend. Maria's passion for the topic inspires anyone to change perspectives, and to plan ahead to gain control of this next phase in life.



This fun, educational and interactive show talks about a variety of retirement topics with guest experts. contributions from other women around the world, to let the listener see that she is not the only one who is unsure about life in retirement. Each show will provide ideas, resources and tipping points to plan a blissful retirement.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter . Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666