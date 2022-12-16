Plans for New Bedford Studio to Create 1400 Film & TV Jobs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2022 -- It has been revealed that plans have been submitted for a new Bedford studio that could create a significant number of jobs in TV in the area. The plans concern a 143-acre site and former clay mineral quarry that will be redeveloped to create the campus for brand-new studio space. The site will play host to a sizable amount of studio space as well as a range of other vital amenities, including on-site accommodation, all of which have been designed by producers for producers. If the plans come to fruition, the site is intended to set a benchmark for sustainable studio facilities - part of the plans for the studio include a rewilded water body and canal.



Water is going to be a big part of the new site - this is a former quarry where, over the years, two sizable lakes have formed due to the natural flooding of the extraction pits. The plans for the redevelopment include creating a 70-acre platform four metres above the water level that will house four separate production units with a total capacity of 430,500 sq ft. An outer loop road will provide easy access to the new site and also to connected supporting facilities. The site will also have a transport hub that will make it easy to connect to the local bus route and contain an arrival point for those coming by car or bike - or on foot. There are many different reasons why the new Bedford studio could be a major advantage for the local area - and also the film and TV industry. Key among these benefits is the creation of a large number of jobs in TV. In fact, the new Bedford Studio site is likely to create around 1,400 jobs. Given that the campus is designed to be a benchmark for other sustainable studios going forward, it could also be responsible for a swathe of new developments (stimulating further creation of jobs in TV) in the years to come.



While the plans for the Bedford studio site have yet to be approved, the potential that they hold is very positive. The site has a similar ethos to the team at The Talent Manager, where the focus is on simplifying the way the industry works and making it easier for the right people to find the right work. That's why The Talent Manager is used by all major Indies and Broadcasters today. It is also the first 'free for freelancer' platform. Another parallel lies in the sensible approach that is one of the core values at The Talent Manager - the team doesn't carry roles like jobs in TV where there isn't a minimum wage being offered and also won't accommodate blanket applications for multiple jobs. The new Bedford Studio site has been designed for producers to overcome many of the most challenging obstacles to those looking to get ahead in the industry in much the same way.



About The Talent Manager

The Talent Manager is the main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry in the UK. Connecting the best TV production freelancers with the latest TV jobs and providing production companies with a unique CV and job store.



Enabling production companies to post jobs, manage applications, monitor the diversity of their teams, and find and track talent they have - or would like to - work with, while freelancers can apply for jobs, network, contact companies and update their skills and availability, all for free.



The TM is used by over 4,000 production companies - including the major broadcasters - and more than 100,000 freelancers.



At its heart, the TM is designed to professionalise recruitment in our industry by giving companies the tools to be more forward-thinking, strategic, creative and inclusive in their recruitment. Its intelligent search algorithm means finding the right people for your project at the right time has never been easier, while its applicant tracking system, lists and notes functions mean producers save huge amounts of time and money on the mechanics of recruitment.



The Talent Manager also provides a platform for streamlining the recruitment process for companies. In addition provides a single, central free hub for people to manage their diaries and find work, as well as a professional networking functionality for creative professionals to seek advice, find collaborators, share information, and get career development opportunities



Company Quote

Founder and Creative Director Sarah Lee commented, "The Talent Manager was born out of a desire to simplify the way our industry works and to professionalise the way TV companies recruit. We believe freelancers should never have to pay to apply for jobs, and we are proud to have established the first 'free for freelancer' platform."



To find out more information about The Talent Manager visit https://www.thetalentmanager.com/



For any media enquiries, please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries, please contact The Talent Manager at https://www.thetalentmanager.com/contact



For more information about The Talent Manager services, please go to https://www.thetalentmanager.com/



About The Talent Manager

The Talent Manager is a main recruitment and networking platform for the TV industry, founded in 2011, with offices in London. The Talent Manager is a leading recruitment & networking platform for the UK's TV, Film and Media sectors. Providing broadcasters and production companies with a secure talent database to track freelancers, manage current vacancies, and give freelancers the space to showcase their work and connect with other industry professionals. The Talent Manager's networking feed - the TM Hub – empowers freelancers & companies to better engage with the TV community.