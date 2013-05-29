PLANSEE Advanced Standard Spare Parts at the Semicon West Trade Show

Reutte, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Anyone can produce exact copies, but PLANSEE spare parts for ion implanters are more than just that. PLANSEE will be presenting many of its cost-saving "PLANSEE Advanced Standard" graphite, refractory me tal and ceramic products at Semicon West.



All along the beam line there is plenty of potential for increasing the lifetime of consumables and simplifying their installation and replacement. PLANSEE’s range includes spare parts for all common systems that will save both time and money. One of the highlights this year is the Ideal Extraction. Improved design and modified material properties allow it to almost completely eliminate the "glitching effect". This is arcing, caused by residual gas in the extraction assembly, which adversely affects acceleration of the ions.



Find out more about improved spare parts, from the shaftless cathode in the ion source to optimized designs and materials in mass resolution. Ideally, come and meet PLANSEE’s ion implantation team in person at Semicon West 2013 in San Francisco between 9th and 11th July 2013. You will find PLANSEE at booth 623 in the South Hall.



You won’t be able to be there? That’s not a problem. You can find further information and the people to contact directly at http://www.plansee.com/en/Products-System-components-and-accessories-Ion-implantation-77.htm



For over 85 years PLANSEE has been developing and manufacturing powder metallurgically processed high-performance materials, consistently incorporating the latest technology. Based on core competencies in materials, applications and technologies, PLANSEE is constantly producing trend-setting products made of molybdenum, tungsten, tantalum, niobium, chromium and their alloys.



