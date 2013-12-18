Plant and Tool Hire - UK - December 2013

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Plant and Tool Hire (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.
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Executive Summary:
The market
Growth resuming pace in 2013 but cash flow and margin pressures remain
Figure 1: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2010-13
Tool hire sector increases market share ahead of plant hire
Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12
Housing construction to buoy market in coming years
Figure 3: Forecast UK market for plant and tool hire, 2014-17
Market factors
Market penetration in UK declined
Figure 4: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13
Plant rates stabilise after a substantial fall
Figure 5: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13
Investment allowance extended for limited window
Companies
Speedy Hire in the mire as financial black hole exposed
Does major investment and expansion in 2013 indicate a revival of Hewden’s fortunes?
What we think
Introduction:
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
The customer
The supplier
UK economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest rates
Consumer spending
House prices
Manufacturing
Business Investment
Imports
Exports
Market factors
End-use markets
Changes in legislation
Economic variables and investment
Forecast:
Chapter summary
End-use markets
Civil engineering output projected to expand apace
Figure 48: Forecast civil engineering construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Public sector spending cuts put pressure on private sector construction to deliver growth
Figure 49: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Substantial growth in factories and warehouses to drive private industrial construction
Figure 50: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
Figure 51: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17
Slow commercial sector growth to hold back construction output
Figure 52: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17
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