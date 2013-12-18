Plant and Tool Hire - UK - December 2013

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Executive Summary:



The market

Growth resuming pace in 2013 but cash flow and margin pressures remain

Figure 1: UK market for plant and tool hire, 2010-13

Tool hire sector increases market share ahead of plant hire

Figure 2: Segmentation of UK market for plant and tool hire, 2008-12

Housing construction to buoy market in coming years

Figure 3: Forecast UK market for plant and tool hire, 2014-17

Market factors

Market penetration in UK declined

Figure 4: UK equipment rental penetration of construction industry, 2008-13

Plant rates stabilise after a substantial fall

Figure 5: Construction plant hire price index, 2008-13

Investment allowance extended for limited window

Companies

Speedy Hire in the mire as financial black hole exposed

Does major investment and expansion in 2013 indicate a revival of Hewden’s fortunes?

What we think



Introduction:



Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

The customer

The supplier

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

Consumer spending

House prices

Manufacturing

Business Investment

Imports

Exports

Market factors

End-use markets

Changes in legislation

Economic variables and investment



Forecast:



Chapter summary

End-use markets

Civil engineering output projected to expand apace

Figure 48: Forecast civil engineering construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Public sector spending cuts put pressure on private sector construction to deliver growth

Figure 49: Forecast construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Substantial growth in factories and warehouses to drive private industrial construction

Figure 50: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 51: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17

Slow commercial sector growth to hold back construction output

Figure 52: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17



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