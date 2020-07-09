Plant-Based Beverage Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2026 - WhiteWave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Plant-based beverages are prepared from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant-based sources. Lactose intolerant and vegan individuals are increasingly consuming plant-based food and beverages. There are wide variety of food and beverages available in the market, prepared from milk, derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut, and others. Popularly consumed plant-based products are milk, ice cream, cheese, butter, and others.



Major Key Players of the Plant-Based Beverage Market are:

WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth's Own Food Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Eden Foods Inc, Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo. Inc.



Increase in awareness regarding the benefits of plant-based products and growth in vegan population are the major factors that boost the demand for the plant-based beverages and other products. In addition, increase in health consciousness, rise in disposable income, and growth in awareness toward chemical-free products are some of the major factors that fuel the market growth. However, higher cost compared to conventional milk and milk-based products as well as prominence of low-cholesterol and low-fat conventional milk and milk-based products restrain the market growth. Moreover, the market is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities, owing to rise in lactose intolerance and increase in demand for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market. Moreover, innovation in sources and flavors of plant-based food & beverages is to unfold opportunity for the players operating in the market.



Major Types of Plant-Based Beverage Market covered are:

RTD Tea & Coffee

Plant-Based Milk

Juices



Major Applications of Plant-Based Beverage Market covered are:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Plant-Based Beverage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Plant-Based Beverage market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Plant-Based Beverage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Plant-Based Beverage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Plant-Based Beverage Market Size

2.2 Plant-Based Beverage Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Plant-Based Beverage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Plant-Based Beverage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Plant-Based Beverage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Plant-Based Beverage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Plant-Based Beverage Sales by Product

4.2 Global Plant-Based Beverage Revenue by Product

4.3 Plant-Based Beverage Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Plant-Based Beverage Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Plant-Based Beverage industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



