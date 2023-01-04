NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- The Global Plant-Based Beverages market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Plant-Based Beverages manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like The WhiteWave Foods Company (United States), Blue Diamond Growers (United States), Pacific Foods (United States), Hain Celestial (United States), SunOpta (Canada), Want Want China Holdings Limited (China), Kikkoman (Japan), Califia Farms (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Ripple Foods (United States)



Because of evolving eating habits and increased consumer awareness of health and wellness, the demand for plant-based beverages is projected to expand in the future. Aside from that, consumers in developing countries are leading busier lives, necessitating the quest for low-calorie foods with high nutritional value, which has boosted the selling of plant-based beverage products.



Market Drivers

- Nutritional Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Beverages

- Rising focus on health and wellness among consumers

- Rapidly Growing Beverage Industry

Market Trend

- Increasing Number of Product Launches

Opportunities

- Integration of Value-Added Ingredients and Flavor Innovations in Beverages

- The Inclination of Consumer towards Vegetarian Diets

Challenges

- Lack of Awareness Among Consumers



Market Leaders and some development strategies:

In Jan 2020, Nestlé today announced a collaboration with Burcon and Merit, two key players in the development and production of high-quality plant proteins. This partnership will enable Nestlé to further accelerate the development of nutritious and great-tasting plant-based meat and dairy alternatives with a favorable environmental footprint.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Plant-Based Beverages market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Plant-Based Beverages market study is being classified by Type (Organic Plant-Based Beverages, Conventional Plant-Based Beverages), Application (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retails), Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice, Others (cashew, oats, pea, and hemp)), Function (Cardiovascular health, Cancer prevention, Bone health, Lactose-free alternative, Qualitative segment), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores), Packaging (Glass Bottles, Pouches, Cartons, Cans)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Plant-Based Beverages market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Plant-Based Beverages Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Plant-Based Beverages Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Plant-Based Beverages Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.