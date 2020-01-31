Plant-Based Beverages Market Key Developments, Segments and Verticals & Forecast 2020 – 2029

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Plant-based Beverages Market is estimated to be over US$ 14 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Plant-based beverages include almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, flax milk, rice milk, and oat milk, among others. Such beverages come with a plethora of advantages including rich vitamin & mineral contents, low calories, easy-to-digest, and others. Moreover, they are preferred by masses that have to follow dietary restrictions (primarily vegans), suffer from lactose intolerance & cardiovascular diseases or simply those that prefer the taste of such beverages over milk products.



The global plant-based beverages market is driven by factors such as the shifting preference of masses toward dairy-free products and inclination toward the vegan diet trend. High number of people suffering from lactose intolerance and growing awareness regarding health concerns are other critical factors that are expected to drive its demand in the coming years. However, availability of alternatives such as organic milk produced by cows grazing on pastures and affordability-related constraints in developing countries are some of the major factors that might hamper market growth to certain extent.



The comprehensive research report on the Plant-Based Beverages Market delivers essential information to the buyers and stakeholders for planning various important policies and growth decisions for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. Essentially, the report discusses major driving factors that are expected to drive the market considerably in future. In addition, the report offers essential information on consumer buying behaviour, product preference, spending power of consumers, and demographic details. Information on changing consumer requirements is also mentioned by the researchers, which will stimulate new product launches and innovations.



Researchers have also elaborated key opportunities for the industry players to explore and increase their clients significantly. Deep analysis on geographic information along with information on consumer buying pattern in each region will help the players track potential customers. Hence, industry player can expand their global reach and deliver optimal products and services to their end clients. Moreover, the study also includes government regulations in major economies, investment options, import and export status, supply chain management, production volume, and more.



The report delivers thorough analysis on geographic information including ongoing trends and developments in different regions. This offers a clear picture of the market to the buyers and enables them to plan various important growth-related decisions for the forthcoming years. The study highlights on few challenges in the market for alerting the industry players and helping them avoid risk, reduce wastage, and focus more on production. The report is also beneficial to the players for gaining knowledge and understanding manufacturing and consumption capacity, import and export status in the industry, and others.



Moreover, the report discusses various growth strategies adopted by the key players. Researchers have also provided information on the crucial decisions on major businesses in the industry. New entrants as well as the existing players can plan strategies for gaining prominent position among competitors. Also, the literature comprises list of industry players to help other players understand their market positions and take decisions for strengthening market presence.



- Where can business owners locate more potential customers during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024?

- How are the major vendors operating in the Plant-based Beverages Market planning to reach a potential audience in the emerging economies? Why are sales soaring in certain parts, but dismal in other regions of the world?

- How much are the customers willing to pay for the products and services?

- How much is the dimension of the Plant-based Beverages Market catered by the major vendors?

- How often will the customers buy a product or service during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024?



Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Abstract of the Study

Chapter Four: Market Dynamics Assessment

Chapter Five: Unique Selling Propositions (USPs)

Chapter Six: Global Plant-Based Beverages Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Source

Chapter Seven: Global Plant-Based Beverages Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Type

Chapter Eight: Global Plant-Based Beverages Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Function

Chapter Nine: Global Plant-Based Beverages Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Region

Chapter Ten: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles…



