Plant Based Beverages Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019–2030 – Great Dane, Daikin Industries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Plant-based beverages include almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, flax milk, rice milk, and oat milk, among others. Such beverages come with a plethora of advantages including rich vitamin & mineral contents, low calories, easy-to-digest, and others. Moreover, they are preferred by masses that have to follow dietary restrictions (primarily vegans), suffer from lactose intolerance & cardiovascular diseases or simply those that prefer the taste of such beverages over milk products.



Prominent Key Players:



China International Marine Containers, Singamas Container, United Technologies, Great Dane, Utility Trailer, Daikin Industries, Lamberet, Kögel Trailer, and Wilhelm Schwarzmuëller, among others



Segmentation By Source

-Almond

-Soy

-Coconut

-Cashew

-Flax

-Rice

-Oats



Segmentation By Type

-Milk

-Smoothies

-Shakes



Segmentation By Function

-Cardiovascular Health

-Cancer Prevention

-Bone Health



The shifting preference of masses toward dairy-free products and inclination toward the vegan diet trend also are major factors that are expected to propel the expansion of plant-based beverages. Veganism, in terms of diet, refers to the practice of abstaining from the consumption of animal flesh and animal-derived products (milk, eggs, etc.). it's believed that such diets reduce the risks related to type 2 diabetes, high vital sign , obesity, cardiovascular diseases, et al. . Veganism is practiced across several parts of the planet including the US, the UK, Australia, and India, among others. Recently, there has been an increased inclination of individuals across the world toward this trend.



