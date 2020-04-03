The ceaseless development of the plant-based refreshments market can be ascribed to a few components, which have prompted the wide scale appropriation of these items. Plant-based refreshments are widely helpful for improving cardiovascular wellbeing, bone wellbeing, and great muscle and tissue advancement. Additionally, these drinks accompany a plenty of favorable circumstances, for example, malignant growth avoidance and fill in as choices for lactose prejudiced masses, which is required to additionally fuel its interest in the coming years.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Plant-based Beverages Market by Source, Type, and Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030." According to the report, the global plant-based beverages market is estimated to be ~ US$ 14 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2030.
Prominent Key Players:
Great Dane, Utility Trailer, Kögel Trailer, Daikin Industries, China International Marine Containers, Singamas Container, United Technologies, Lamberet, and Wilhelm Schwarzmuëller
Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation:
By Source:
Almond, Soy, Coconut, Cashew, Flax, Rice, and Oats)
By Type :
Milk, Smoothies, and Shakes
By Function:
Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health
Regional Analysis:
-Asia Pacific
-Europe
-North-South America
-Rest of World
