New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Plant-based Beverages Market by Source, Type, and Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2030." According to the report, the global plant-based beverages market is estimated to be ~ US$ 14 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2030.



Prominent Key Players:

Great Dane, Utility Trailer, Kögel Trailer, Daikin Industries, China International Marine Containers, Singamas Container, United Technologies, Lamberet, and Wilhelm Schwarzmuëller



Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation:



By Source:



Almond, Soy, Coconut, Cashew, Flax, Rice, and Oats)



By Type :

Milk, Smoothies, and Shakes



By Function:

Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health



Regional Analysis:

-Asia Pacific

-Europe

-North-South America

-Rest of World



The key questions answered in the report:

1.What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2.What are the key factors driving the Global Plant-based Beverages Market?

3.What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4.Who are the key vendors in the Global Plant-based Beverages Market?

5.What are the trending factors influencing the market?

6.What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model?

7.Which are the opportunities for expanding the Global Plant-based Beverages Market?



