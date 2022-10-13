NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Plant-based Cheese Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plant-based Cheese market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Glanbia, Plc (Ireland), Danone S.A. (France), Tofutti Brands, Inc. (United States), Follow Your Heart (United States), Blue Mountain Organics Distribution, LLC. (United States), The Future of Cheese Corp. (Canada), The Gardener Cheese Company Inc. (United States), Koninklijke ERU (Netherlands), Parmela Creamery (United States), Lisanatti Foods, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Plant-based Cheese

Plant-Based Cheese or popularly known as vegas cheese is a non-dairy, which is non-animal-based cheese. The plant-based cheese is derived from seeds, vegetables, fruits, spices, soya beans, plant-based oil, etc. Due to the rising vegan culture, the market is expected to see a boom in growth over the coming years.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Gouda, Cream Cheese, Others), Application (Restaurants, Cafes, Households, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel), Source (Vegetables, Cashew, Coconut, Almond, Seeds, Others)



Market Drivers:

A large Number of People Becoming Lactose Intolerant From Dairy Products

Raising Consciousness about Environmental Impacts Cause by Animal Agriculture



Market Trends:

Use of Plant-Based Cheese in Confectionary Products to Serve the Growing Vegan Population



Opportunities:

Increasing Research and Development in Innovation of Plant-Based Cheese Products to Match their Taste and Texture Qualities with Diary Based Cheese

Increasing Reach of E-Commerce Stores is Providing an Opportunity to Penetrate the Market



In 2021, Danone S.A. launched its plant-based cheese products through its "So Delicious" brand. These lines of products will include shredded, sliced cheeses, and creamy spreads. The products are dairy-free, gluten-free, and GMO-free. With this Danone aims at growing a vegan or plant-based dairy alternative market which is growing over the years.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



