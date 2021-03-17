Plant-Based Cheese Market to Witness Huge Growth by Glanbia, Danone, Tofutti Brands

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Plant-based Cheese Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Plant-based Cheese market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Plant-based Cheese Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Plant-based Cheese Market Definition:

Plant-Based Cheese or popularly known as vegas cheese is a non-dairy, which is non-animal-based cheese. The plant-based cheese is derived from seeds, vegetables, fruits, spices, soya beans, plant-based oil, etc. Due to the rising vegan culture, the market is expected to see a boom in growth over the coming years.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Glanbia, Plc (Ireland), Danone S.A. (France), Tofutti Brands, Inc. (United States), Follow Your Heart (United States), Blue Mountain Organics Distribution, LLC. (United States), The Future of Cheese Corp. (Canada), The Gardener Cheese Company Inc. (United States), Koninklijke ERU (Netherlands), Parmela Creamery (United States) and Lisanatti Foods, Inc. (United States).



What's Trending in Market:

Use of Plant-Based Cheese in Confectionary Products to Serve the Growing Vegan Population



Challenges:

Providing Same Texture and Taste as Dairy-Based Cheese

Easy Availability of Plant-Based Cheese as Diary Based Cheese in Local Stores



Restraints:

A large Number of People Anticipate a Taste Difference between Dairy-Based and Plant-Based Cheese

Cheaper Costs of Dairy-Based Cheese Compared to Plant-Based Cheese



Market Growth Drivers:

The rise in the Vegan Population Worldwide

Raising Consciousness about Environmental Impacts Cause by Animal Agriculture

A large Number of People Becoming Lactose Intolerant From Dairy Products



The Global Plant-based Cheese Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Gouda, Cream Cheese, Others), Application (Restaurants, Cafes, Households, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel), Source (Vegetables, Cashew, Coconut, Almond, Seeds, Others)



Plant-based Cheese the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Plant-based Cheese Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Plant-based Cheese Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



