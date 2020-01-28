New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Animal agriculture utilizes 77% of the total agricultural land on earth; however, it is capable of supplying only 17% of the aggregated food supply required for human consumption. On the contrary, plant-based food products, including plant-based eggs, minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by eliminating biodiversity loss, deforestation, water pollution, and freshwater use. The consumption of plant produce is essentially more efficient than cultivating plants that are fed to animals for obtaining food products, such as milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, and others from them. The adoption of plant-based alternatives has witnessed a significant surge in the past few years. For instance, in 2017, it was estimated that the sale of plant-based foods accounted for approximately US$ 3.1 billion, in the U.S. alone. Plant-based egg substitutes derived from soy & mung beans are gaining significant popularity.



Major Key Players of the Plant-based Eggs Market are:

UST, Vegg, Follow Your Heart, ORGRAN, spero foods and others.



Get sample copy of "Plant-based Eggs Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/131



Eggs are consumed in more than 90% of households and are served at three out of four foodservice establishments. More than 40% Americans prefer plant-based foods in their diets and are replacing eggs with plant-based eggs. Consumers are opting for plant-based eggs owing to positive health effects and sustainability. Awareness regarding contamination from Salmonella bacteria, which may be found in chickens may get transmitted to eggs, causing foodborne illnesses. Eggs consist of a significant amount of cholesterol, whereas plant-based eggs are cholesterol-free. With changing consumers' lifestyles and attitudes, the number of people suffering from hypercholesterolemia is increasing. Thus, plant-based egg alternatives are attracting health-conscious consumers. Also, according to the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA), eggs are ranked in the top eight foods for causing food allergies in children. These are a few of the prominent factors for the growing adoption of plant-based egg consumption among consumers.



The global plant-based Eggs market has primarily been segmented into the following categories - By Form and By Distribution Channel.



Form:

Liquid and Solid



Distribution Channel:

Online, and Offline



Several prominent players, start-ups, and disruptor companies across various geographies have launched new products into the market to meet the rising demand for innovative products and flavors. Product innovation, growing consumers' preference for plant-based alternatives and rising awareness regarding animal welfare & environmental sustainability, among others are propelling the demand for plant-based egg products globally.



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Plant-based Eggs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Plant-based Eggs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Plant-based Eggs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Plant-based Eggs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/131



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Plant-based Eggs Market Size

2.2 Plant-based Eggs Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Plant-based Eggs Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Plant-based Eggs Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Plant-based Eggs Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Plant-based Eggs Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Plant-based Eggs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Plant-based Eggs Revenue by Product

4.3 Plant-based Eggs Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Plant-based Eggs Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/131



In the end, Plant-based Eggs industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com