Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market



The rising awareness about the benefits of plant-based food and beverages alternatives in comparison to meat and dairy-based products and an escalating vegan population is boosting the consumption of plant-based food and beverages alternatives. According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market is predicted to garner a market valuation of USD 32.29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8% throughout the forecast timeline.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/363



Major Key Players In the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market



Diamond Growers Inc., Before the Butcher LLC, Califia Farms LP, Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Boca Foods Co., ConAgra Brands Inc., and Danone S.A., among others.



Market Drivers



Increasing requirement for plant-based alternatives due to the augmenting vegan population, accelerating prevalence of lactose intolerance, and the rising concerns surrounding weight loss and management is boosting the industry's demand. Growing concerns regarding heart diseases, cancer, and allergy to dairy-based items are creating an added need for the plant-based alternatives. Furthermore, the low-calorie content, low sugar content, and sufficient levels of calcium obtained from plant-based food items and beverages are further anticipated to fuel the market expansion.



Request for Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization-form/363



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific is projected to command the industry growth over the estimated timeframe due to escalating vegan population, augmenting inclination towards plant-based alternatives, and growing consciousness about the advantages of plant-based products is adding to the regional expansion of the market. Europe is forecasted to grow a significant CAGR due to increasing encouragement to adopt a vegan lifestyle in the region. North America is predicted to be the rapidly growing region owing to the augmenting demand for non-dairy based items coupled with a rising requirement for plant-based alternatives to meat products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on cereal based milk & meat



4.2.2.2. Rising vegan diets & population



4.2.2.3. Higher health benefits associated with plant-based F&B



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/363



Chapter 5. Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Plant-Based Dairy



5.1.1.1. Plant-Based Milk



5.1.1.2. Plant-Based Cheese



5.1.1.3. Plant-Based Creamers



5.1.1.4. Plant-Based Butter



5.1.1.5. Plant-Based Yogurt



5.1.2. Plant-Based Meat



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market By Source Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



6.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Soy



6.1.2. Wheat



6.1.3. Almond



6.1.4. Corn



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)



7.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



7.1.2. Convenience Stores



7.1.3. Specialty Stores



7.1.4. Online Stores



7.1.5. Others







Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Forensic Technology Market Worth USD 52.04 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research



Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Size To Be Worth USD 24.73 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Solid Waste Management Market To Be Worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Prenatal Testing Market Size To Be Worth USD 8.08 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Digital Biomarkers Market Size to Be Worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/plant-based-food-and-beverages-alternatives-market