Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Plant-Based Food Ingredients Market Insights, to 2028"



Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (United States), Burcon BU.TO (Canada), Cargill, Inc. (United States), Dhler Group SE (Germany), Farbest Brands (United States), Health Warrior, Inc. (United States), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Martin Bauer Group (United States), Merit Functional Foods (Canada), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Protein Industries Canada (Canada), Puris Proteins, LLC (United States), Renmatix Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Plant-Based Food Ingredients:

Plant-based food ingredients can be defined as basic raw food ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, grains, and seeds. Some of the products made from these ingredients are bread, juice, oats, breakfast cereals, and edible oil. The Canada plant-based food ingredients market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing consumption of products such as bread, breakfast cereals, and juices are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market.



Market Trends:

The Growing Consumer Awareness for the Substitute of Meat Products



Opportunities:

The Increasing Importance of Protein Supplements Among the Consumers in Canada is Expected to Boost the Demand for Market During the Near Future

Growing Awareness About the Advantages of Vegetarian Products Over Non-Veg Food Ingredients



Market Drivers:

Increasing Production & Consumption of Plant-based Ingredient Food Products Such as Bread, Breakfast Cereals, and Packed Juices

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers Across Canada



Challenges:

Disrupted Supply Chain due to COVID-19 Pandemic Leading to Shortage of Supplies & Difficulties in Transportation which is Expected to be one of the Major Challenges for the Market Vendors in FY 2020



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Legumes, Grains, Nuts, Seeds), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Infant Foods, Meat Substitutes, Bakery & Confectionery, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



