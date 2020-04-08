Plant-Based Food Market Current Trends 2020 as World Facing COVID Outbreaks - Danone, Beyond Meat,SunOpta, Kellogg NA Co

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Researcher Said, According to The Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), plant-based food sale jumped to 11% last year. Several factors have been crucial in governing the rising preference for plant-based food including the growing demand for organic products across developing countries and rising awareness about a health lifestyle. These foods are deemed to be environmentally safe as they account for lesser carbon credits when compared with their meat-based counterpart.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Plant-Based Food Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Plant-Based Food market is estimated to be over US$ 12.9 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2030.



Some prominent players in the global Plant-Based Food Market include:



Some prominent players in the global Plant-Based Food Market include Danone, Beyond Meat, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group, SunOpta, Kellogg NA Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. (Campbell Soup Company), and Kerry Group plc. AMCO Proteins, among others.



Growing Factor:

This significant market growth can be attributed to the growing vegan population owing to rising awareness about healthy food. Moreover, factors such as increasing ethical concerns of people related to animal slaughter and rising health consciousness are anticipated to further enhance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive R&D by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce plant-based food with maximum safety and precision are expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.



Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Plant based Dairy Products, Plant based Milk Products, Plant based Meat Products,Plant based Eggs Products, Plant based Condiments, Other Products



By Application:

Food and Beverage Processing Industry,Feed Industry, Other Applications



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges



