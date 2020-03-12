Plant-Based Food Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights By 2019-2030 : Danone, Eyond Meat, Archer Daniels Midland Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Plant based food is the diet derived from plant sources, such as grains, nuts, pulses, vegetables, legumes, fruits, meat substitutes like soy products. Plant based diet is proved beneficial and healthy for everyone including lactating mothers, pregnant women, athletes, and adult individuals. This food is trending worldwide owing to inclination of consumers towards healthy dietary habits and awareness for organic consumption. Increased risk of severe disorders, such as cancer cannot be avoided with the help of one food but with a complete diet followed for days together.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Plant-Based Food Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Plant-Based Food market is estimated to be over US$ 12.9 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2030.



Some prominent players in the global Plant-Based Food Market include



Danone

eyond Meat

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Fonterra Co-operative Group

SunOpta

Kellogg NA Co.

CSC BRANDS

L.P. (Campbell Soup Company)

and Kerry Group plc. AMCO Proteins



This significant market growth can be attributed to the growing vegan population owing to rising awareness about healthy food. Moreover, factors such as increasing ethical concerns of people related to animal slaughter and rising health consciousness are anticipated to further enhance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive R&D by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce plant-based food with maximum safety and precision are expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.



Regional Analysis:



North America will turn out to be one of the largest markets with the highest CAGR in the plant-based food market over forecast period. Increasing awareness about the adoption of healthy and natural food create lucrative opportunity for market growth in this region. The US is one of the largest markets for plant-based food and to facilitate the trade, it has set up The Plant Based Foods Association that represents nearly 75 of the nation's leading plant-based food companies. The business scenario and growing consumer awareness about meat-based alternatives are expected to heighten the total sales. In Western Europe, a majority of the sales were derived from Germany and the UK owing to a higher per capita income and growing awareness about green diets in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the plant-based food market with focus primarily on developing countries such as India and China.



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

5. Data Validation and Triangulation



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



5. GLOBAL PLANT BASED FOOD MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

1. Plant based Dairy Products

2. Plant based Milk Products

3. Plant based Meat Products

4. Plant based Eggs Products

5. Plant based Condiments

6. Other Products



