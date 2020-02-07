Plant-Based Food Market - Latest Trend and Future Scope:Top Key Players Danone, Beyond Meat and Cargill Incorporated

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) now presents the updated research report on 'Global Plant-Based Food Market 2030' with deep analysis on major opportunities for the industry players, current trends and ongoing activities, and competitors' information. Researchers have also highlighted information on product for a better picture to the end users. According to the report, the global Plant-Based Food market is estimated to be over US$ 12.9 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2030.



This significant market growth can be attributed to the growing vegan population owing to rising awareness about healthy food. Moreover, factors such as increasing ethical concerns of people related to animals laughter and rising health consciousness are anticipated to further enhance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive R&D by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce plant-based food with maximum safety and precision are expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.



Some prominent players in the global Plant-Based Food Market include



Danone

eyond Meat

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Fonterra Co-operative Group

SunOpta

Kellogg NA Co.

CSC BRANDS

L.P. (Campbell Soup Company)

and Kerry Group plc. AMCO Proteins



According to The Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), plant-based food sale jumped to 11% last year. Several factors have been crucial in governing the rising preference for plant-based food including the growing demand for organic products across developing countries and rising awareness about a health lifestyle. These foods are deemed to be environmentally safe as they account for lesser carbon credits when compared with their meat-based counterpart.



Making people shift from the acquired and traditional taste of dairy products in addition to the changing perception and alternative protein sources such as animal-based protein and synthetic protein create restrains for the global plant-based protein market.



The recent research, Plant-Based Food Market enables stakeholders, field marketing executives and business owners get one step ahead by giving them a better understanding of their immediate competitors for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030. Most importantly, the study empowers product owners to recognize the primary market they are expected to serve. To help companies and individuals operating in the Plant-Based Food Market ensure they have access to commensurate resources in a particular location the research, assess the size that they can realistically target and tap.



Research Provides Answers to Following Questions:



-How are the manufacturers operating in the Plant-Based Food Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Plant-Based Food Market ?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Plant-Based Food Market ?



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

5. Data Validation and Triangulation



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



5. GLOBAL PLANT BASED FOOD MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

1. Plant based Dairy Products

2. Plant based Milk Products

3. Plant based Meat Products

4. Plant based Eggs Products

5. Plant based Condiments

6. Other Products



