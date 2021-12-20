Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2021 -- Latest published market study on Global Plant Based Foods Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Plant Based Foods space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.), Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.), Danone SA (France), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Follow Your Heart (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Axiom Foods (U.S.), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Earth's Own Food Company Inc. (Canada), Lightlife Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Taifun –Tofu GmbH (Germany), Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.), VBIte Food Ltd (U.K.), and Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. (Australia).



Get ready to identify the pros and cons of regulatory framework, local reforms and its impact on the Industry. Know how Leaders in Plant Based Foods are keeping themselves one step forward with our latest survey analysis



Click to get Global Plant Based Foods Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3748264-global-plant-based-foods-market-insights



The expected growth of the plant-based food globally can be attributed to the impact of non-vegetarian and dairy food on environment and human health. One of the major contributors to global warming is the livestock industry, and, relative to plant-based agriculture, meat production has a much higher environmental impact in relation to freshwater use, amount of land required, and waste products generated. Promoting increased consumption of plant-based foods is a recommended strategy to reduce human impact on the environment and is also now recognized as a potential strategy to reduce the high rates of some chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. Roughly 387 Mn people are living with diabetes, and according to the International Diabetes Federation, that number is expected to soar to nearly 600 Mn by 2035. Studies claim a whole food, plant-based diet can prevent and even reverse a litany of food and lifestyle-borne illnesses, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Bakery item and snacks also contribute to these health issues. Thus, it is important for this section to be moved to plant-based food.



Based on by product segment, plant-based food market has been segmented into Plant Based Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Plant-Based Nutrition and Plant -Based Meat Substitutes.



Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3748264-global-plant-based-foods-market-insights



Global Plant based Dairy & Dairy Alternatives market stood at US$ 12,958.1 million in 2018. Europe dominated the segment market with 35.5% share. Europe is expected to generate revenue of US% 7,862.9 million by 2025. Cow's milk boasts an impressive nutrient profile. But people always do not prefer dairy products. Americans say they are consuming less dairy for health reasons. The intake of plant-based drinks is increasing in the UK. In fact, the sector is predicted to rise by 43% by 2021.



With the growth of social media as a platform to share information, plant-based diet is becoming more visible, and could be more accepted in sports and in the health and fitness industry. When it comes to plant- based nutrition, people have moved towards alternative protein sources, with the traditional dominance of whey and other dairy proteins now being challenged by plant-based products. This trend is apparent across the food and drinks market, and sports nutrition is no exception. Global Plant based Nutrition market stood at US$ 4,486.1 million in 2018. Europe dominated the segment market with 35.9% share. Europe is expected to generate revenue of US% 2,741.0 million by 2025. When it comes to plant- based meet substitutes, Global Plant based Meat Substitutes market stood at US$ 3,743.9 million in 2018. Europe dominated the segment market with 33.6% share.



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3748264-global-plant-based-foods-market-insights



Under the application segment, Plant based food was majorly used under Beverages application segment. The segment generated revenue of US$ 13,197.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach market size of US$ 22,575.9 million by 2025. However, Bakery & Snacks segment would witness highest growth during 2019-2025. Based on source bifurcation, Plant based food was majorly derived from Soy. The segment generated revenue of US$ 12,728.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach market size of US$ 22,031.1 million by 2025. However, Pea source segment would witness highest growth of 10.70% during 2019-2025.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market with 35.2% share. Europe is expected to generate revenue of US$ 12,947.7 million by 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period 2019-2025. UK dominated the European Plant Based food market, generating revenue of US$ 2,518.1 million in 2018. UK is expected to witness CAGR growth of 7.07% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach a market size of US$ 4,050.6 million by 2025. However, rest of Europe would witness highest CAGR growth of 9.84% during the analysed period.



For deep analysis of Plant Based Foods Market Size, Competition Analysis is provided which includes Revenue (M USD) by Players (2019-2021E) & Market Share (%) by Players (2019-2021E) complimented with concentration rate.



Complete Purchase of Global Plant Based Foods Report 2021 at Revised Offered Price @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3748264



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Plant Based Foods Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.



Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com