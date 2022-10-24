Plant-Based Humectants Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : The Dow Chemical, Roquette Freres, Archer Daniels Midland

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Plant-based Humectants Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Plant-based Humectants market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Cargill (United States), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Roquette Freres (France), The Dow Chemical Company (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (United States), Ingredion Incorporated (United States),



Definition:

The humectant is a hygroscopic substance (common moisturizing agent) that is used to attract and keep the moisture by absorption. It comprises many hydrophilic groups, like hydroxyl group, ester, and amines & carboxyl groups. The major applications of humectants include cosmetics, medicines, pesticides, paints & coatings and food industry. It is widely used in personal products which include lotions, shampoo, and other beauty products.



Market Drivers:

- High Demand from Numerous End-Use Industries

- Growing Consumption of Bakery & Confectionery Products

- Increasing Consumer Demand About Low-Calorie as well as Healthy Food & Beverage Products



Market Trend:

- Changing Lifestyle in Developing Countries



Market Opportunities:

- High Demand for Natural Ingredients owing to Increasing Consumer Awareness



The Global Plant-based Humectants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sugar Alcohol, Alpha Hydroxy Acids & Polysaccharides, Glycerol, Glycols, Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Oral & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others)



Global Plant-based Humectants market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



