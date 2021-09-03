Plant-Based Meat Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2021 -- The global plant-based meat market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 14.0% in terms of value. Growing vegan and flexitarian populations across the world, rising awareness about the health benefits offered by plant-based meat over animal meat, and growth in government initiatives along with significant investments are driving the global plant-based meat market.



Download PDF Brochure



Drivers: Rising Awareness About The Health Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Meat Over Animal Meat



The plant-based trend continues to grow, encouraging people to eat more fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Also, there are various health benefits associated with plant-based products, about which consumers are getting more aware recently. Excessive consumption of animal-based meat may result in diet-related diseases such as obesity, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. On the other hand, the consumption of plant-based meat does not give rise to such diseases. Moreover, they aid in building better immunity. The nutritional benefits of plant-based meats and their safety compared with conventional meat are also some of the important factors that have been contributing to gaining the attention of consumers.



Plant-based meat products are significantly replacing conventionally processed meat products such as burgers, sausages, and nuggets. Plant-based meat contains lower levels of saturated fat, cholesterol, and calories than animal-based meat. They often contain higher levels of micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, and calcium.



Restraints: Higher price of products in comparison to traditional meat



Price is one of the major restraining factors in the plant-based meat market. Plant-based meat is uneconomical when compared to animal-based meat, which is likely to impact its growth in price-sensitive markets such as India, China, and South Africa. Companies offering plant-based meat alternatives are trying to reduce prices, as their high price over conventional meat hinders the rapidly growing plant-based industry.



Plant-based meat is more expensive than regular meat. The prices of plant-based meat products are further expected to increase due to trade barriers, disruptions in the supply of raw materials, and inefficient distribution channels due to COVID-19. The non-availability and high cost of raw materials and high production costs are likely to restrain the growth of the global market. The market growth is further grappled due to the economic slowdown in various countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Opportunities: Favorable marketing and correct positioning of plant-based meat



The sales of plant-based meat can be increased by adopting marketing strategies such as diversification and segmentation. The objective is to create more demand among consumers, such as health-conscious consumers, vegetarians, flexitarians, and vegans. Along with this, it is crucial to position the product at the right place through the right sales channel.



Companies need to focus on this criterion to sustain in the market and increase their sales. They need to position themselves by expanding their customer relationships and extended their reach globally. Appropriate labeling can further accelerate market growth. The North American and European plant-based meat markets relatively emphasize the labeling criterion. It is expected that this will be followed by the Asia-Pacific region as well, leading to market growth.



Challenges: Perception regarding the taste of plant-based meat products



Plant-based meat products contain nutritional benefits similar to that of animal meat. Manufacturers try to make the meat substitutes similar to meat in terms of texture, color, flavor, and taste. However, most consumers are disappointed by the taste and variety of meat substitutes. Consumers have a perception that there is a significant compromise in taste if they opt for meat substitutes. For instance, the off-flavor of soy protein makes it undesirable for consumption. The off-flavor is caused by compounds, such as aldehydes, ketones, furans, and alcohols. Medium-chain aldehydes are among the major reasons for the beany and grassy taste of soy products. However, the high nutritional value of soy has led to its demand.



Besides, consumers believe that meat substitutes are either too gummy or too chewy. This has led meat substitute manufacturers to offer innovative products, such as an increase in the density of flesh, mainly the soy protein and wheat gluten, to improve the texture of their meat substitutes, closely mimicking the chewiness of meat.



Make an Inquiry



Key Market Players:

Beyond Meat (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), The Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Gardein Protein International (Canada), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (US), Amy's Kitchen (US), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods Ltd. (Finland), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites Food Limited (UK), Alpha Foods (US), Planterra Foods (US), Before the Butcher (US), No Evil Foods (US), Like Meat (Germany), The Meatless Farm Co. (England), Hooray Foods (US), and Yves Veggie Cuisine (Canada).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441