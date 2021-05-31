Plant-Based Meat Market Opportunity, Challenges, and Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- The plant-based meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 14.0%, in terms of value. It is witnessing significant growth due to growing vegan and flexitarian population across the world, rising awareness about the health benefits offered by plant-based meat over animal meat, and growth in government initiatives along with significant investments are driving the global market. The European market is going to dominate the market, due to innovative product development in the region, backed with appropriate research and development facilities available in the region.



Download PDF Brochure



Drivers: Rising Awareness About The Health Benefits Offered By Plant-Based Meat Over Animal Meat



The plant-based trend continues to grow, encouraging people to eat more fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Also, there are various health benefits associated with plant-based products, about which consumers are getting more aware recently. Excessive consumption of animal-based meat may result in diet-related diseases such as obesity, type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. On the other hand, the consumption of plant-based meat does not give rise to such diseases. Moreover, they aid in building better immunity. The nutritional benefits of plant-based meats and their safety compared with conventional meat are also some of the important factors that have been contributing to gaining the attention of consumers.



Plant-based meat products are significantly replacing conventionally processed meat products such as burgers, sausages, and nuggets. Plant-based meat contains lower levels of saturated fat, cholesterol, and calories than animal-based meat. They often contain higher levels of micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, and calcium.



Opportunities: Favorable marketing and correct positioning of plant-based meat



The sales of plant-based meat can be increased by adopting marketing strategies such as diversification and segmentation. The objective is to create more demand among consumers, such as health-conscious consumers, vegetarians, flexitarians, and vegans. Along with this, it is crucial to position the product at the right place through the right sales channel.



Companies need to focus on this criterion to sustain in the market and increase their sales. They need to position themselves by expanding their customer relationships and extended their reach globally. Appropriate labeling can further accelerate market growth. The North American and European plant-based meat markets relatively emphasize the labeling criterion. It is expected that this will be followed by the Asia-Pacific region as well, leading to market growth.



Challenges: Perception regarding the taste of plant-based meat products



Plant-based meat products contain nutritional benefits similar to that of animal meat. Manufacturers try to make the meat substitutes similar to meat in terms of texture, color, flavor, and taste. However, most consumers are disappointed by the taste and variety of meat substitutes. Consumers have a perception that there is a significant compromise in taste if they opt for meat substitutes. For instance, the off-flavor of soy protein makes it undesirable for consumption. The off-flavor is caused by compounds, such as aldehydes, ketones, furans, and alcohols. Medium-chain aldehydes are among the major reasons for the beany and grassy taste of soy products. However, the high nutritional value of soy has led to its demand.



Besides, consumers believe that meat substitutes are either too gummy or too chewy. This has led meat substitute manufacturers to offer innovative products, such as an increase in the density of flesh, mainly the soy protein and wheat gluten, to improve the texture of their meat substitutes, closely mimicking the chewiness of meat.



Make an Inquiry



Key Market Players:

Beyond Meat (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), The Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Gardein Protein International (Canada), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (US), Amy's Kitchen (US), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods Ltd. (Finland), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites Food Limited (UK), Alpha Foods (US), Planterra Foods (US), Before the Butcher (US), No Evil Foods (US), Like Meat (Germany), The Meatless Farm Co. (England), Hooray Foods (US), and Yves Veggie Cuisine (Canada).