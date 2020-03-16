Plant-Based Meat Market Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Forecast 2030 - the Vegetarian Butcher, Gardein, MorningStar Farms

The global plant-based meat market is estimated to be over US$ 2,384.56 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2030.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The plant-based meat can be attributed to several factors such as growing preference for the vegan diet, increasing M&A activities in the plant-based alternatives sector and several government initiatives along with significant investments. Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat substitutes is anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth during the forecast period.
Top Players are:
Some of the prominent players operating in the global plant-based meat market are Beyond Meat, Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Vegetarian Butcher, Gardein (Conagra Brands, Inc.), MorningStar Farms (Kellogg NA Co.), Quorn, Amys Kitchen, Inc., and Tofurky, among others.
Get Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/121
Growing Factor
Growing consumer preference for the vegan diet owing to concerns about animal rights and environmental protection is likely to drive the market segment during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consumers awareness about the benefits offered by a vegan diet is one of the major factors propelling the demand for plant-based meat products across the world. Additionally, government policies to improve the agricultural sector are likely to increase raw material availability and lower its prices, which will also have a positive impact on market growth.
Market Segmentation:
BY SOURCE
Soy
Wheat
Pea
Others
BY PRODUCT
Burger Patties
Sausages
Strips & Nuggets
Meatballs
Others
BY TYPE
Chicken
BEEF
Pork
Others
Get Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/121
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Ecosystem
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottom Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecast Model
Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
To Know More Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/121
About Market Industry Reports
Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.
Contact Us
Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com
Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )
Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com