Plant-Based Meat Market Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Forecast 2030 - the Vegetarian Butcher, Gardein, MorningStar Farms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The plant-based meat can be attributed to several factors such as growing preference for the vegan diet, increasing M&A activities in the plant-based alternatives sector and several government initiatives along with significant investments. Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat substitutes is anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth during the forecast period.



Top Players are:



Some of the prominent players operating in the global plant-based meat market are Beyond Meat, Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Vegetarian Butcher, Gardein (Conagra Brands, Inc.), MorningStar Farms (Kellogg NA Co.), Quorn, Amys Kitchen, Inc., and Tofurky, among others.



Get Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/121



Growing Factor



Growing consumer preference for the vegan diet owing to concerns about animal rights and environmental protection is likely to drive the market segment during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consumers awareness about the benefits offered by a vegan diet is one of the major factors propelling the demand for plant-based meat products across the world. Additionally, government policies to improve the agricultural sector are likely to increase raw material availability and lower its prices, which will also have a positive impact on market growth.



Market Segmentation:



BY SOURCE



Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others



BY PRODUCT



Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others



BY TYPE



Chicken

BEEF

Pork

Others



Get Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/121



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



To Know More Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/121



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com