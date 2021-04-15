New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Increase in awareness related to health, rising obesity in the urban population and the diseases associated with obesity, increasing in deaths caused by obesity and increasing need for a healthy and environmentally friendly meat substitutes are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Plant-based Meat during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 10.10 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global plant-based Meat market was valued at USD 10.10 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 30.92 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.8%. Plant-based meat products are products that are made to mimic the properties of animal meat but are comparatively healthier and environmentally friendly. These are produced to resemble the look, smell, and taste of animal meat. However, producing them is difficult owing to the molecular complexity of animal meat. These products play a crucial role in curbing the problem of obesity prevalence in urban regions. Due to increased disposable income, raised standard of living and inclination towards fast-foods, the health of the overall population is deteriorating. Animal meat consists of fats, carbohydrates, proteins, cholesterol, and assorted proteins. Excess consumption of animal meat makes it difficult to maintain a healthy weight which can result in overweight or obesity. According to the National Institute of Health, an estimated 300,000 deaths occur every year due to overweight and obesity. Obesity can lead to various health issues like increased risk of heart disease and diabetes; increase the death risk, increased risk of cancer and foodborne illness. Additionally, excess consumption of meat causes an imbalance in the ecosystem as a higher number of animals are killed for human consumption. According to a report, 56 billion land animals are killed every year for meeting the demand for meat while above 9 billion animals being slaughter every year in the United States alone. The United States Department of Agriculture revealed around 9.59 billion land animals were slaughter for human consumption in the year 2018. Moreover, a detailed study by Counting Animals stated that 3.8 billion finned fish and 43.1 billion shellfish were slaughtered to support the United States food supply in 2013.



Key participants include Impossible Foods (US), Garden Protein International (US), Beyond Meat (US)Bristol-Myers Squibb, Morningstar Farms (US), Amy's Kitchen (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Tofurky (US), The Vegetarian Butcher (The Netherlands), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites (UK), Gold&Green Foods (US).



Further key findings from the report suggest



- This industry is growing at a CAGR of 15.9% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 14.6% and 14.4% CAGR, respectively. North America and Europe contributed about 2/3rd of the total industry during the forecast period.

- As of 2018, the Soy source type segment is the dominating sub-segment which holds 324% of the global market by 2026. North American regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

- According to the Food revolution Organization report, published in 2018, the number of vegetarians in the United States has increased by 600% from the past 3 years. This is expected to drive the demand for this industry.

- An increase in sedentary work, relaxed lifestyle and increased automation has led to a substantial decrease in the physical movement of the people thus aggregating the process of gaining weight.

- Furthermore, economic development, a rise in the standard of living of the population and an increasing proportion of the young population has led to an increase in the inclination towards fast-food, eventually adding to the obesity among the population.

- However, protein formed from plants cannot be readily absorbed by the body as compared to animal-based protein. Hence, the consumption of such a diet must be increased to compensate for the low absorption of proteins.

- Nestle launched a new burger called 'Incredible Burger' which was sold in McDonald's outlets in Germany in the year 2017. The burger was launched after research and development done for about three years to create it.

- In April 2018, Burger King introduced a new product under the name of 'Impossible Whopping' and meat bowls which were made available to all its U.S outlets.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Plant-based Meat market on the basis of source type, product type, storage technique type, end use, and region:



Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Soy

Wheat

Peas

Gluten-based

Others



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

Mushrooms

Others



Storage technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food Industry

Households

HoReCa

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



