Plant-Based Meat demand continues to grow continuous efforts in research and development by vegetable meat producers, in terms of better flavor, texture, shelf life again, and a good nutritive profile, is projected to increase Global Plant-Based Meat Market growth in the coming years. According to the report, the global plant-based meat market is estimated to be over US$ 2,384.56 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2030.



Consumers in the modern era are now becoming aware of the health and be more attentive on food intake. There is an increasing health awareness among consumers about the adulteration of meat when it comes to the consumption of meat. As a result, consumers are now gradually shift their diet to vegetarian or organic products. These factors may help drive demand for plant-based meat products among consumers.



Some Of The Prominent Players Operating In The Global Plant-Based Meat Market Are:



Beyond Meat, Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Vegetarian Butcher, Gardein (Conagra Brands, Inc.), MorningStar Farms (Kellogg NA Co.), Quorn, Amys Kitchen, Inc., and Tofurky, among others.



The growth of the plant-based meat market can be attributed to several factors such as growing preference for the vegan diet, increasing M&A activities in the plant-based alternatives sector and several government initiatives along with significant investments. Moreover, the growing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based meat substitutes is anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth during the forecast period.



To obtain better insights into the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on innovative product launches and collaborations. For instance, in September 2019, Beyond Meat, a producer of plant-based meat substitutes is collaborating with McDonalds for a plant-based burger trial.



The report charts the future of the Global plant-based meat market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030. The perfect balance of information on various topics including the sudden upswing in spending power, end-use, distribution channels and others add great value to this literature. A collaboration of charts, graphics images and tables offers more clarity on the overall study. Researchers behind the report explore why customers are purchasing products and services from immediate competitors.



This research report categorizes the plant-based meat market based on source, product, type, and region.



On the basis of Source, the market has been segmented as follows:

-Soy

-Wheat

-Pea

-Others (Quinoa, oats, beans, nuts, and seeds)



On the basis of Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

-Pork

-Beef

-Chicken

-Fish

-Others (Lamb and turkey)



On the basis of Product, the market has been segmented as follows

-Burger patties

-Sausages

-Strips & nuggets

-Meatballs

-Others (slices, fillets, cutlets, slides, fingers, and crumbles)



On the basis of Region, the market has been segmented as follows:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (RoW) (South America and the Middle East & Africa)



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Plant-Based Meat Market industry for the forecast period 2019-2030?

-What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Plant-Based Meat Market across different regions?

-Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?

-Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Plant-Based Meat Market with their winning strategies?

-Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2019-2030?

-What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

-What are the future opportunities in the Plant-Based Meat Market?



