Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (United States), Danone (France), Daiya Foods (Canada), Hain Celestial Group (United States), WhiteWave Foods (United States), Blue Diamond Growers Foods (United States), SunOpta (Canada), Freedom Foods (Australia), Eden Foods (United States), Nutriops SL (Spain).



Plant-based milk, also known as non-dairy or alternative milk, refers to a category of milk-like beverages that are made from various plant sources instead of traditional dairy products. These milk alternatives are commonly consumed by people who are lactose intolerant, have dairy allergies, follow vegan or vegetarian diets, or simply prefer non-animal-derived products. Plant-based milk is available in a variety of flavors and types, each derived from different plant sources.



Market Trends:

Increasing Consumer Preference for Vegan Food Products



Opportunities:

Growing Online Distribution Channels

Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies



Market Drivers:

Nutritional Benefits of Plant-Based Alternatives

Increasing Demand for Milk Alternatives



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness Among the People



by Formulation (Unsweetened, Sweetened), Packaging (Carton Packaging, Bottles, Pouches), Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice), Distribution channel (Mainstream Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores)



On September 2020, Lavva which is a plant-based brand is expanding into the non-dairy milk and creamer industry. Lavva Plant Milks and Creamers will launch nationwide in September and October of this year exclusively at Whole Foods Market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



