Plant-Based Protein Market Dynamics – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- The global plant-based protein market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing usage of pea protein in food industry and innovation in the technologies used for extraction of plant-based protein. North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global plant-based protein market.



Download PDF Brochure



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rise in demand for wellness-focused organic food & beverages



The changing consumer preferences have showcased a growing consumer shift toward adapting to a more nutritional diet centered towards a more sustainable lifestyle and lower dependency on animal proteins. A considerable percentage of the millennial population in Western countries has been observed regarding their changing food habits as consumers move from conventional animal-based products to organic and plant-based food products as an ideal food solution. In recent years, the adoption of plant-based food & beverages among the consumers has been higher due to the broader scope of product availability, improved product developments and innovation into plant-based proteins and a broader scope of available alternatives and substitutes.



Restraints: Allergies associated with plant-based protein sources



Plant-based food & beverages have functional health benefits and consist of essential minerals; however, in several cases, the consumption of select sources, such as soy and wheat, has been identified as allergens resulting in cautious consumer acceptance. Soybeans have s strong nutrient content profile including, vitamins, minerals, and proteins; however, antinutritional components present in soy could cause allergies. According to the Cleveland Clinic, soy is one of the "Big Eight" allergens, along with cow's milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, fish, and shellfish, responsible for 90% of all food allergies. A soy allergy occurs when the human immune system mistakes the harmless proteins found in soy as harmful and produces antibodies to combat them. Moreover, soy protein has large quantities of phytic acid, which has the potential to block the absorption of essential minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, copper, iron, and zinc. Soy allergy could also lead to itching and hives in humans. The other aspect is of gluten allergy, which commonly occurs in wheat proteins exhibiting a similar set of characteristics, which has had an impact on the growth prospects of both protein sources.



Opportunities: Rise in demand for food & beverages with organic Ingredients



The organic plant-based protein market has the potential to change the business landscape in the overall plant protein ingredients market. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), "a total of 71.5 million hectares were organically managed at the end of 2018, representing a growth of 2.9 percent or 2 million hectares compared to 2017, the largest growth ever recorded." In 2018, 2.8 million organic producers were reported globally, and India continues to be dominant with the highest number of producers. Growth of the organic food products market is also expected to boost the growth of the organic plant-based protein ingredients market.



Make an Inquiry



Challenges: Concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops



Soy, wheat, and pea are among the prominent sources used in the processing and production of plant-based proteins and are produced primarily in countries such as Brazil, the US, Canada, China, and India. These countries also represent a key portion of the demand for plant-based food & beverages among consumers. However, to meet the growing demand for various plant-based protein sources, farmers often grow genetically modified (GM) crops, which is often seen unfavorably by consumers. To that effect, non-GMO soybeans are primarily used for human consumption, whereas the GM soybeans are found mostly in livestock feed. However, producers are focusing their efforts on the production of non-GMO soybeans, resulting in a higher cost of production, often resulting in lower margins during sales.



The key players in the plant-based protein market include DSM (Netherlands), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Cargill (US), Glanbia (Ireland), Wilmar International (Singapore), Emsland Group (Germany), Puris (US), Cosucra Group (Belgium), Batory Foods (US), Roquette Freres (France), Ingredion (US), Burcon Nutracience (Canada), Sotexpro (France), AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada), BENEO (Germany), Prolupin Gmbh (Germany), Aminola (Netherlands), Herblink Biotech Corporation (China), ET Chem (China), Shandong Jianyuan Group (China), The Green Labs LLC (US), and Parabel (US). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength.